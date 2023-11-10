Reverse 1999 Thief of the Thieves solutions to get an A

Bluepoch has rolled out the Reverse 1999 1.1 update after closed server maintenance on November 9, 2023. The patch introduces new characters, a main story event, The Theft of the Rimet Cup, and numerous side events with generous rewards. One such side event is Thief of the Thieves, which tells the story of Ramirez and Ms. Acey before Melaina was a thief.

This side event started on November 9, 2023, and will end on November 23, 2023. It has four chapters with multiple phases, each offering a problem you must solve. If you get an A rating, you will earn high-quality rewards.

This guide provides solutions to all problems, helping you get an A rating.

Reverse 1999 Thief of the Thieves all phases' solutions and rewards

Each Reverse 1999 Thief of the Thieves chapter offers problems in various phases (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 Thief of the Thieves is a side event of The Theft of the Rimet Cup in version 1.1. You play as Melaina and are tasked with protecting valuable items: Disc of Turin, Mainedonty, Crystal Skull, and The Football Match for Ramirez, a security organization comprising Arcanists.

Each chapter offers problems in various phases that you must solve with limited Action Points (two to three in each) to get the highest rating. The ratings are divided into A, B, and C, with A being the highest, B being average, and C being the lowest. To get an A in each chapter, you must score 90 points or above.

Here are the rules in regard to the points you get for every right solution:

Every right solution for a normal problem grants five points.

Every right solution for an emergency problem provides 10 points.

Every wrong solution deducts five points.

You can accumulate Psychube materials, Dust, Sharpodonty, and other Reverse 1999 items as rewards by completing all chapters with an A rating. Here is the list of rewards:

Clear Drops x 240

Dust x 40000

Sharpodonty x 24000

Enlighten II x 8

Esoteric Bones x 4

Milled Magnesia x 4

Liquified Terror x 4

Prophetic Bird x 2

Salted Mandrake x 2

Listed below are all the solutions to the problems in all Thief of the Thieves chapters in Reverse 1999. Note that the problems do not occur in a linear pattern (as listed below).

Reverse 1999 Thief of Thieves chapter 1: Disc of Turin

Disc of Turin chapter details in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Phase 1

1) Problem: An old guard who has worked for your father for many years claims there's a huge malfunction in the CCTV.

Solution: Check it yourself.

2) Problem: A man who claims to be a friend of your father's enters the security room with tea and cookies, hoping to catch up with you.

Solution: Drive him away.

Phase 2

1) Problem: Bad News: the puppies visiting the hall left feces in the flowerbed.

Solution: Clean the flowerbed

2) Problem: Oh no, there are too many visitors in the hall.

Solution: Use more guards to maintain order

3) Problem: A famous collector visits the hall. He asks you to open the glass case for him to watch the exhibit closely.

Solution: Refuse his request

4) Emergency Problem: [...] A raging plumber storms into the monitor room, yet none of the guards admits calling him.

Solution: Mediate the Dispute

Phase 3

1) Problem: There's a police ID card on the ground. Perhaps you can keep it for him until this careless officer comes back.

Solution: Pick it up.

2) Problem: A guard reports in panic that he sees spirits floating around the exhibit

Solution: Ignore them.

3) Emergency Problem: You have received the first payment. Now, you can "upgrade" the security system a little bit.

Solution: More Arcane props.

Phase 4

1) Problem: A sneaky man is wandering around the hall. He hopes to make a deal with you.

Solution: Test him.

2) Problem: Two drunkards have a fight in the exhibition hall. Perhaps they just lost the beer money in the game.

Solution: Calm them down with force.

Phase 5

1) Problem: They are either having a party or performing a well-planned "theft operation" here.

Solution: Catch them

Reverse 1999 Thief of Thieves chapter 2: Mainedoty

Mainedonty chapter details in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Phase 1

1) Problem: A guard asks Ramirez for compensation because he claims to have been bitten by the Mainedonty when carrying it.

Solution: Compensate the guard

2) Problem: An unexpected thief is visiting: there are rats in the hall!

Solution: Drive them away.

3) Emergency Problem: [...] A gang of outlaws is invading through the skylight in their self-made inflatable flying exoskeletons in an attempt to steal the exhibit!

Solution: Stop them

Phase 2

1) Emergency Problem: A gentleman in the crowd suddenly falls in front of the glass case.

Solution: Take out the pills for him

2) Emergency Problem: We stop the daring Thief at the back door of the hall

Solution: Catch him

Phase 3

1) Problem: Your shift is over, but the guard for the next shift has not shown up yet.

Solution: Wait for him.

2) Emergency Problem: [....] The problem brought by the motivated thieves is now inevitable. What’s your plan, Melaina?

Solution: More arcane props

Phase 4

1) Problem: The guards have raised objections to the schedule of the night shift.

Solution: Insist on the schedule

2) Emergency Problem: Your well-designed arcane trap has been disabled without a trace.

Solution: Darn it!

Phase 5

In this last phase, you must defeat enemies to clear Mainedoty.

Reverse 1999 Thief of Thieves chapter 3: Crystal Skull

Crystal Skull chapter details in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Phase 1

1) Problem: What is the easiest way to sneak into the security room if you are an innocent visitor?

Solution: Enable the smoke alarm.

2) Emergency Problem: Of course, the first step is to take a tour of the hall.

Solution: Talk to the guard.

Phase 2

1) Problem: Think about it, how are you going to escape if you are caught when checking the ventilation ducts?

Solution: Use the Sweet Dream Hallucinogen

2) Problem: A Sneaky man is wandering around the hall. He hopes to make a deal with you.

Solution: Pay him

3) Emergency Problem: Time to select a starter for your plan, Melania.

Solution: The guards

Phase 3

1) Emergency Problem: Night will fall soon. We need to change.

Solution: Perhaps a bit Sleepy Popping Beans.

2) Emergency Problem: The Sleepy Popping Beans never let you down. The guards are sleeping like a rock.

Solution: Enter the hall

Phase 4

1) Problem: A cute cat is in front of you. It is obviously not Sean the Great Thief.

Solution: Use the Bubble Distractor

2) Emergency Problem: We’ve finally reached the case… Oh no, Where’s the Crystal Skull? It’s not in the case we saw this morning!

Solution: Check the nearby exhibits

Phase 5

1) Problem: Something unprecedented happens: the Crystal Skull starts singing loudly!

Solution: Wrap it up with clothes

2) Emergency Problem: Alright, one last step: take care of the big bloke guarding the target.

Solution: Use the Sticky Balls

Phase 6

In this last phase, you must defeat enemies to clear the Crystal Skull.

Reverse 1999 Thief of Thieves chapter 4: The Football Match

The Football Match chapter details in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Phase 1

1) Emergency Problem: This is the last question. We must replace The Football Match before Sean does. Time to inspect what you have learned, Melania.

Answer: Look up Guidance on Security

2) Problem: I already found 5 grammatical mistakes on the first page of Guidance on Security. But we should focus on their flaws in the hall now.

Answer: Check the CCTV

Phase 2

1) Problem: Quick quiz: how are you going to carry The Football Match, an excellent oil painting, on your way out of the scene?

Answer: Roll it up.

2) Emergency Problem: [.....] They are more cautious about food supply now. Our Sleep Popping Beans may not work this time.

Answer: Use it anyway

3) Emergency Problem: Oh no, watch out for that guard… He’s as alert as a trained dog.

Answer: Take out Guidance on Security.

4) Problem: There is a bouncy ball on the ground. Perhaps it’s left by some naughty kid.

Solution: Feed it to Ms. Acey

Phase 3

1) Problem: A robot which seems malfunctioning is right ahead. Even though it looks powered off, it can be trouble for a rookie thief like you.

Answer: Avoid it

2) Emergency Problem: Night has fallen, time for action. Quick suggestion: the Sleepy Popping Beans don’t always work at the same time. We’d better plan a safe route into the hall.

Answer: Leave it to me

Phase 4

1) Problem: We have to consider emergencies too. How are you going to escape if all the stairs and ventilation ducts are blocked?

Solution: Jump out of the window.

2) Problem: [....] But that guard on a diet is apparently not part of the teachings from Guidance on Security. We have to knock him out, Melania.

Solution: Try to escape.

3) Problem: Someone’s here. Looks like we overestimated their regularity: they don’t always have dinner at the same time.

Solution: Retreat for now

Phase 5

1) Problem: [...] We have to do something with these iron heads.

Solution: Read guidance on Security

2) Problem: [...] Either way, we will get the exhibit before they do.

Answer: Replace The Football Match with a counterfeit.

3) Problem: Uh-oh, did we just trip over a cable? A robot found us!

Answer: Take it down.

Phase 6

In this last phase, you must defeat enemies with your Reverse 1999 characters and clear The Football Match.

That concludes our Thief of the Thieves event guide. Follow Sportskeeda to get more Reverse 1999 characters' build guides and updates.