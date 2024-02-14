T1 vs Dplus KIA LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage Week 4 will feature T1 vs Dplus KIA. The former is currently in second place in this event's table, with a 5-1 record. Meanwhile, the latter is in seventh place with a 2-4 scoreline. T1, following their Worlds 2023 win, looks to be in their best shape. All five players in this team are playing exceptionally well.

To predict the winner of the T1 vs Dplus KIA game in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage, it is important to explore their most recent results and statistics.

T1 vs Dplus KIA LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Although T1 started their LCK Spring 2024 with a defeat against GenG, they have managed to dominate every opponent following that. They have even beaten LCK juggernauts like KT Rolster and HLE. Now, they have a chance to clinch the top LCK spot by defeating Dplus KIA with a 2-0 scoreline.

T1's last match was against BRION, where they outperformed the opponent in every lane and won the series 2-0. The team is currently focusing only on meta picks. Furthermore, their top laner, Zeus, picked Zac in the game against BRION and showed the world how powerful this champion can be in team fights as well as during the laning phase.

Dplus KIA was considered one of the top contenders to win the LCK Spring 2024. However, despite having big names like Kingen, ShowMaker, and Aiming, this team has struggled quite a lot so far. They've even faced a few unexpected losses.

Notably, Dplus' ADC, Aiming, is having an underwhelming split, as he hasn't been able to make a prominent impact during the laning phase. Furthermore, the squad has sometimes won the early game with great macro adjustments; however, things fell apart in the late game, as they failed to showcase team synergy and lost important team fights.

The prediction for the T1 vs Dplus KIA matchup should be quite straightforward. The former is expected to dominate the series and win with a 2-0 scoreline. That's mainly because all five players in T1 are currently miles ahead of all Dplus members.

Head-to-head

T1 and Dplus have played against each other a total of five times in the past. The former prevailed four times, while the latter managed to win only once.

Previous results

T1 won their previous series against BRION with a 2-0 scoreline in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage.

Alternatively, Dplus lost their previous series 0-2 against HLE after a disappointing performance.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Dplus KIA

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Kellin

Livestream details

The date and time for the T1 vs Dplus KIA matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are provided below:

PT : February 15, 12 am

: February 15, 12 am CET : February 15, 9 am

: February 15, 9 am IST : February 15, 1:30 pm

: February 15, 1:30 pm KST: February 15, 5 pm

Furthermore, If you are excited to watch the series live, make sure to navigate to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Notably, several well-known streamers will host LCK watch parties on their respective channels.

