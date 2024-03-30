Where to find Goreminotaurs in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Since Minotaurs are already difficult to deal with, you'll be surprised to know there's an even tougher variant called the Goreminotaurs in Dragon's Dogma 2. Apart from being tough to beat, these are also extremely hard to come by if you don't know where to look.

You might wonder why one would go out of their way to find a tough enemy who is even harder to find. This is because the rewards for beating this enemy make it all worth it.

This article will show you how to find Goreminotaurs in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How players can find Goreminotaurs in Dragon's Dogma 2

Goreminotaurs can give the toughest fighters a run for their money (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Manugames92)

Goreminotaurs can be encountered randomly if you're lucky. However, there is also a guaranteed spawn in Sandspire Den. To get access to this area, you will need to complete the storyline of Captain Brant from Vernworth. So, don't expect to run into this beast during the early hours of the game.

When you approach Sandspire Den, you will come across a camp. You should use it because the fight ahead is going to be difficult. Stocking up on healing items is also recommended. Once you're well rested, head into the small entrance of the cave, and you should soon come face to face with a Goreminotaur.

There are more Goreminotaurs in Dragon's Dogma 2. Players have reported a sighting of the beast near the Digger's Ruins in Battahl. Now that you know how to track down this merciless beast, let's take a look at what you'll get for besting them in battle.

Goreminotaurs in Dragon's Dogma 2: Item drops

Defeating a Goreminotaur requires a collaborative effort (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Manugames92)

There isn't a single guaranteed item that you can get for defeating the Goreminotaurs, instead, there are several items that have a chance of dropping upon your victory.

Let's take a look:

Ring of Brawn

Savagery Extract

Tiger Eye

Wakestone

Valorous Helm

Aged Beast-Steak

Blackened Horn

Exquisite Roborant

Ferrystone

Monster Hide

These are all excellent items to have. You all know how important Wakestones and Ferrystones are in Dragon's Dogma 2. So, the fight with the Goreminotaurs will be difficult, but it's well worth it when you're getting such amazing items for your hard work.

You are now equipped with all the knowledge you need to seek out Goreminotaurs in Dragon's Dogma 2. If you're having trouble beating these creatures, you might want to switch out your current Support Pawns for better ones.

Check out our other articles covering Dragon's Dogma 2:

How to unlock new vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 || How to easily defeat the Minotaur in Dragon's Dogma 2 || Dragon's Dogma 2 trophy guide