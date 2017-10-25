Brewster dedicates hat-trick to birthday boy team-mate Panzo

by PTI 25 Oct 2017, 21:50 IST

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) England's hat-trick hero Rhian Brewster has dedicated his sides 3-1 drubbing of Brazil to his teammate and birthday boy Jonathan Panzo as they storm into their first-ever FIFA U-17 World Cup final, here today.

"I dedicate it to my mom and my family and Panzo because it's his birthday today," the Liverpool youngster told reporters after their win over Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Brewster, who had scored a hat-trick in their quarterfinal win over the United States of America, said it was a dream run for him.

"It's a dream come true for me, I never thought of getting two hat-tricks in two games and qualify for the final. It's an amazing feeling," he said.

Asked when he last scored a hat-trick before his World Cup show, Brewster said, "The last one I scored was for Chelsea. It was against Tottenham, quite a long ago."

Brewster played for Chelsea in 2015-16 before joining Liverpool later on.

Asked about their dominating show against Brazil, he said: "We dug deep, obviously Brazil were a very good team so we just stuck to our plan. We are in the final and it is a good feeling."

England captain Joel Latibeaudiere hoped to hold on to the winning momentum when they play the final here in three days time.

"We are all looking forward to the final. We hope to produce our best again," he said.

A big fan of Luis Suarez, the English captain said he keeps his focus intact before a game by listening to "different types of music to stay foccused"