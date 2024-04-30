"Looking better and better every single week" - Pundit believes Liverpool star has improved recently amid the club's poor run of form

Pundit Robbie Mustoe found a silver lining in Liverpool's struggled in the later stages of the ongoing season. He mentioned on The Two Robbies Podcast that he believes that Liverpool's central midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is making significant improvements on a weekly basis.

Speaking about the 21-year-old Dutchman's recent performances, Mustoe said:

“I thought, just randomly, I thought that Ryan Gravenberch is looking better and better every single week, that’s a good sign for them.”

Ryan Gravenberch joined the Anfield club in 2023 after a one-year stint at Bayern Munich. In September 2023, he made his debut for the Reds as an extra-time substitute for Mohamed Salah in the 93rd minute of a Premier League away match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On 21 April 2024, the midfielder scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-1 win over Fulham. Liverpool's slump arguably started with the Reds losing the FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 to Manchester United in March 2024.

Although the Reds managed to win a couple of Premier League fixtures following that, they were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Atalanta BC in the quarter-final.

After a 2-2 draw in their last league fixture against West Ham United, the Reds have dropped to the third position in the league table with 75 points in 35 matches. With three more league fixtures remaining for the season, the Reds are four points behind second-place Manchester City, who have one game in hand.

Liverpool boss' comments after 2-2 draw against West Ham

Following the draw in their last Premier League match, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp dishearteningly admitted that the Reds needed to win the clash against West Ham to be in the running for the league title and were unable to achieve that. Klopp said (via Football365):

"I'm not in the mood to talk about that, to be honest or look at that at all. We had to win here, we knew that, and we didn't, and now we have a little bit more time between now and the next game. We try to get the boys ready again and we will go again."

When asked about his out-of-form forwards who have been struggling to score in recent matches, the 56-year-old German manager replied:

"It is what it is. You see the games. We are together and we go through that together, that is all. The boys want it, they fought hard, gave absolutely everything. For some of them it was definitely too hard today, and yes that's it."

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur next in the Premier League on May 5, 2024 at their home ground.