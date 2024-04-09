Paul Merson makes prediction for UCL tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Former English professional footballer and manager Paul Merson has predicted that Manchester City will win their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid. The first leg of the fixture is currently being played at Los Blancos' home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 56-year-old pundit wrote on his official X handle:

"Can’t see anything but man city going through over 2 legs"

The last time Manchester City and Real Madrid were pitted against each other was in the semi-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeau, leaving hope for both sides.

However, in the second leg at the Etihad stadium, Pep Guardiola's team netted four goals while Los Blancos failed to open the scoring. City moved on to the finals, following a 5-1 on aggregate win. The Cityzens went on to win their first ever Champions League title last season after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final.

In the ongoing match, the Premier League side opened the scoring just two minutes into the game via a quick free-kick by Bernardo Silva. However, the La Liga side equalized in the 12th minute through a Ruben Dias own-goal.

Rodrygo secured the lead for the home side just two minutes later as the scoreline read 2-1 heading into half-time.

Manchester City's current standing in the Premier League

Manchester City are currently third on the Premier League table with 70 points from 31 matches. They are just one point behind table-toppers Arsenal and second-placed Liverpool. Despite having the same point, the Gunners are atop the standings because of their higher goal difference.

City will face 18th-placed Luton Town next in the league on April 13, 2024, at their home ground, the Etihad Stadium. The second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Real Madrid is slated for Wednesday, April 17.

On April 20, City will face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

