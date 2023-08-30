PSG and Manchester City involved in final battle for attacker who Barcelona boss Xavi decided against signing: Reports

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Manchester City remain in battle, while Barcelona reportedly have exited the race to sign Olympique Lyon star Bradley Barcola. The youngster impressed in Ligue 1 last season, following which he has drawn interest from top clubs in Europe.

The 20-year-old was reportedly pursued by Xavi's Barcelona after the departure of right-sided winger Ousmane Dembele. However, El Nacional claims that the Catalan club's manager prefers options with more experience.

The aforementioned publication states that the winger's current employers are demanding over €35 million to let go of the player. Last season, Barcola managed to score five goals and provide nine assists in French football's top-tier competition.

The France U21 international is considered a potential option at Parc des Princes despite the arrival of Dembele. Club manager Luis Enrique is still looking at reinforcements in forward positions.

On the other hand, treble winners from last season, Manchester City, retain their interest in Barcola. Pep Guardiola's men were in the market for a right-sided winger after Riyad Mahrez's departure to Saudi Arabia.

However, the club have brought in Belgium international Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais for a reported fee of £55.5 million. Barcola's minutes at the Etihad could be limited, considering Doku's arrival and the availability of Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva, who can occupy wide spaces.

PSG and Barcelona target rejects Chelsea move - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

PSG and Barcelona target Bradley Barcola has reportedly rejected a potential move to Premier League giants Chelsea. The Blues were interested in signing the winger from Olympique Lyon after failing to close a deal for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.

90min claims that the player wishes to join his current employer's Ligue 1 rivals PSG over a move to the Premier League. This decision of the youngster has reportedly upset Lyon, who wish to sell the player to a club abroad.

Chelsea's right side does look covered at the moment. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has opted to deploy Raheem Sterling down the right flank. The England international has scored two goals this season, combining effectively with Malo Gusto.

Should the Blues opt to move Sterling to the left wing, a slot down the club's opposite side would open up. However, the player's wishes could mean that he stays away from English football.