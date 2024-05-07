“Sack Ten Hag”, “Worst Manchester United season” - Netizens react as Crystal Palace thrash Red Devils in 4-0 win

Netizens are infuriated after Erik ten Hag's Manchester United faced a crushing 4-0 Premier League loss against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on May 6, 2024. Despite having better possession (57.2%), the Red Devils failed to find the back of the net during the match.

Michael Olise netted the first goal for the home side just 12 minutes into the game. The team's second goal came in the 40th minute from Jean-Philippe Mateta. Tyrick Mitchell netted the third goal in the 58th minute, while Olise scored the fourth in the 66th minute.

With this defeat, Manchester United have lost 13 games in a single Premier League season for the first time in history. The Red Devils have now conceded 81 goals which is the highest in the club’s history since 1976-77.

Fans took their frustration to social media, with posts criticizing Erik ten Hag and his squad. While some want the Dutch manager to be removed, others just made fun of the team's performance.

Here is a collection of reaction posts from X (formerly Twitter):

One fan sarcastically wrote:

"TEN HAG HAS BROKEN YET ANOTHER REFORD!!! The most ever losses recorded by a Manchester United manager in a single Premier League season. Truly remarkable."

Another simply said:

"Sack Ten Hag and free us uncs"

This fan exclaimed:

"SACK THE MANAGER THIS NIGHT!!!!!!!! The players are clearly not playing for him anymore too clear!!!!!"

One X user said:

"The worst Manchester United season in the post-SAF era. By a long way. No debates."

Another wrote:

"I can’t believe we let Manchester United clown us, we’re finishing above them with our whole squad on life support in A&E & a brain dead manager."

This user said:

"If Ineos let this lunatic take us into the cup final we’re facing the most humiliating showpiece in our history. As I’ve said every night since Xmas, sack him tonight."

One account mocked the Red Devils' fans:

"Manchester United fans pretending that Rasmus Hojlund and Mainoo are good"

Another said:

"Ten Hag wants to sign Olise while Olise is trying to sack Ten Hag"

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 54 points in 35 matches. They have three more league fixtures remaining with the next one being against table-toppers Arsenal on May 12, 2024, at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's comment after the 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace

Following the devastating away loss against Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag addressed the defeat and stated that he will "keep fighting." The Manchester United boss said:

"I will keep fighting. I have to do it with the players who are available. There are reasons, everyone has seen our backline... but we have to deal with it.

"We should've kept fighting like the fans did"

With their elimination from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and their underwhelming run in the Premier League, Manchester United's only hope at bagging some silverware is winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.