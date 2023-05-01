“The way that Arsenal play, this style of play suits him” – Pundit believes Gunners must sign player who Newcastle sold in 2018

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd has urged Arsenal to secure the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 27-year-old is having the season of his life, scoring 20 goals in 32 league games this term. His contract expires in the summer of 2025 but it wouldn't be a surprise if some of England's biggest teams come knocking on Brentford's door for him.

Presenter Jeff Stelling asked Boyd on Sky Sports if Arsenal needed an out-and-out striker, suggesting Toney's name. Boyd, who won 18 caps for Scotland during his playing days, replied (h/t HITC):

"You could argue that, yes [if Toney will benefit Arsenal]. But the way that Arsenal play, three of them interchanging. It wasn’t so long ago we said that the two in the wide areas seem to be a lot better than Jesus when he is dropping down.

He added:

“The way that Arsenal play, this style of play suits him. Ivan Toney is a different striker. Would I have him in my team? I think I would."

Gunners legend Paul Merson recently claimed that Mikel Arteta's side should go for Toney in the near future, comparing him to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. Toney spent three years on Newcastle United's books, which were filled with loan spells, before being sold to Peterborough in the summer of 2018.

The one-cap England international made just four senior appearances for the Magpies during that time. He left Peterborough after two seasons to join then-Championship side Brentford for a fee of £6 million.

Arteta says Arsenal can still win the Premier League despite Man City defeat

Arsenal's 4-1 league loss on April 26 against Manchester City at the Etihad felt like the turning point in this season's title race.

The Cityzens shaved the gap between themselves and the Gunners to just two points with two games in hand. They went on to beat Fulham 2-1 on Sunday (April 30) to take their points tally to 76 from 32 games - one more than Mikel Arteta's side.

The Spaniard, however, is refusing to throw in the towel. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Manchester City assistant manager said, via Sky Sports:

"Now it is not in our hands. What is in our hands is to win our games. That's what we try to do and the rest is down to City."

Asked why he believes Pep Guardiola's team could drop points in the coming weeks, Arteta responded:

"How tough it is to win every single game. It's not something that I saw in last week, if not they would have won every single Premier League game and they haven't."

Arsenal next play Chelsea in the league at the Emirates on Tuesday (May 2).

