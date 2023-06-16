Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers' comments on club owners have resurfaced amid the Qatari consortium edging closer to winning the bid for Manchester United. Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim remains the frontrunner to purchase the Red Devils.

The Glazers announced back in November that they would consider all strategic alternatives regarding the club, including new investment, a sale, or other transactions. Five rounds of bidding have since taken place, with Sheikh Jassim's self-imposed deadline for accepting his bid passing last week.

Reports earlier this week had claimed Sheikh Jassim's bid to take over had been accepted. Following the developments, Brendan Rodgers' comments regarding the club's ownership have resurfaced.

Ahead of Manchester United's fixture against Leicester City in February, Rodgers spoke out about the Qatari's takeover bid. He said, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"When you go back, it used to be the richest guy in the city who owned his local club and it was a great honour for him. Those times have changed. It's becoming increasingly difficult. For the likes of ourselves, money can distort reality, and I think it's important the governance of the game is looked after. With that, I mean keeping the playing field as equal as we possibly can, otherwise it will become a top four or then a top six or seven."

Rodgers added:

"It's a really competitive league, it's amazing to be involved in, there are so many challenges tactically and qualitatively, but at the same time, you don't want any club to be a play thing. Football in this country means everything, it does to a lot of people around the world, but I only tell from here in Britain that it really does mean everything. We all are only custodians for the clubs. To look after them for the supporters. That's what I've always felt it's important. If people come in with finance, that's absolutely fine. It has to be for the right reasons, though."

Rodgers also opened up on the Leicester City owners, who have a strong connection with the fans despite their immense wealth. The former Liverpool boss stated:

"If I look at our ownership here, yes, they are a very wealthy family, but the fans are at the heart of everything they do - the experience they try to give them. I'm sure that other clubs have their stories of how they've helped their communities. It's challenging. When teams can go out and spend the money they can, it's inevitable that the levels between clubs will grow further apart."

Manchester United's takeover race seems to be reaching its conclusion after Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation was registered as a UK company. The United Stand have released pictures of the company's registration on their Twitter account. It displays the company's name as 'Nine Two UK Holdings Limited'.

Manchester United set to miss out on transfer target as European giants close in on agreement

Manchester United could be reportedly set to miss out on Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who is close to reaching an agreement with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. As claimed by Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are set to agree personal terms with the South Korean defender.

Manchester United have been credited with interest in the 26-year-old but are yet to make a formal move for the centre-back. The 26-year-old reportedly has a €50 million release clause that will be activated on July 1.

Bayern Munich view Kim Min-jae as potential replacement for Lucas Hernandez, who loooks destined to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Kim played a key role in Napoli's Serie A triumph last season, having only joined them in a €18.05 million deal from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022.

Kim Min-jae has helped the Gli Azzurri keep 20 clean sheets and produced four goal contributions in 45 appearances.

