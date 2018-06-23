Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Nigeria goalkeeper Ikeme in remission after year-long cancer battle

Nigeria are on track to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages and there has been more good news for their goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 19:14 IST
145
Carl Ikeme
Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme

Nigeria international Carl Ikeme has confirmed he is in remission after spending 12 months battling acute leukaemia.

Wolves goalkeeper Ikeme, who missed the chance to be selected for the World Cup due to his treatment, was diagnosed after reporting for pre-season last year.

But 32-year-old Ikeme has now given the football world a lift with a positive update via social media.

"After a year of intense chemotherapy I would like to share that I am in complete REMISSION," Ikeme wrote on Twitter.

"I still have hurdles to pass to be cured, but hopefully I can move on with some normality!

"I would like to thank everyone for there (sic) support over the past year. Thank you #Grateful."

Responding to Ikeme's news, his club Wolves said: "There have been some fantastic moments this year but this by far tops them all.

"We're all delighted for you, Carl Ikeme. See you soon."

Wolves will be in the Premier League for 2018-19 after winning the Championship title last season.

Premier League 2018-19
5 footballers who beat cancer 
Nigeria's young goalkeeper shows no sign of stage fright
Nigeria hero Musa unsure on Leicester City future
WORLD CUP: Nigeria strong and calm under Rohr, for now
Reports: Arsenal and Liverpool to battle it out for...
Liverpool goalkeeper battle 'not easy' for victor Karius
10 Liverpool flops who found success elsewhere
A look at Bernd Leno, Arsenal's new goalkeeper
Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
Wolves sign Portugal goalkeeper Patricio
