×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Nuno convinced first Cardiff goal shouldn't have stood

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    01 Dec 2018, 04:35 IST
nuno-cropped
Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo is convinced Cardiff City's first goal in Wolves' 2-1 defeat on Friday should not have been allowed to stand due to an apparent foul on goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Cardiff came from behind to take the points in Wales, clawing themselves out of the Premier League's bottom three in the process.

Wolves took an early lead through Matt Doherty, as he smashed in from close range after Neil Etheridge saved Raul Jimenez's header.

But Aron Gunnarsson levelled just after the hour in acrobatic fashion, with Patricio – who had been blocked off by Callum Paterson – all at sea.

In the end a stunning strike from Junior Hoilett gave Cardiff the win late on, but Nuno felt Wolves had been hard done by for the equaliser.

"It's hard to judge. As a former goalkeeper I think it was a foul," he told BBC Sport.

"All defeats are hard to take. But when you have the lead and the game changes, it's very hard.

"I think we had a better game than last week [a home defeat against Huddersfield Town]. The first half was good. But the second half we didn't do enough to hang onto the lead."

Nuno's counterpart Neil Warnock turns 70 on Saturday and, having been behind at the break, he quipped about wanting his players to give him reason to celebrate.

"I said to the boys it's about time they gave me something to celebrate," he told Sky Sports. "I'm really proud of them.

"I didn't think we deserved to be 1-0 down. In the second half we were on the front foot for most of the time.

"Gunnars [Gunnarsson] knows he made a mistake [for the Wolves goal], but he apologised. I said to the boys, 'you have to get Gunnars out of the cart'. I think we had some good opportunities after the break - I thought we wanted it more."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Nuno rejects talk of Wolves luck after controversial goal
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Nuno proud of Wolves display at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Cardiff City: 5 Talking points
RELATED STORY
Silva convinced Jagielka sending off was harsh
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Cardiff City vs Arsenal: Two...
RELATED STORY
Wolves boss Nuno named Premier League Manager of the Month
RELATED STORY
I don't care what Martin O'Neill thinks about Matt...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Cardiff City 2-3 Arsenal; 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Nuno proud of Wolves character in Man United draw
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us