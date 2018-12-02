Real Madrid beats Valencia 2-0 to rebound in Spanish league

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 55 // 02 Dec 2018, 05:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has found some peace again after the humiliating loss to Eibar in the Spanish league.

Madrid followed the 3-0 loss at Eibar with a 2-0 win over red-hot Valencia on Saturday.

The victory over Valencia, which had won three straight in the league, moved Madrid from sixth to fifth in the standings, three points behind leader Sevilla and two points behind second-place Barcelona.

Sevilla visits fourth-place Alaves on Sunday, while Barcelona hosts Villarreal. Third-place Atletico Madrid, two points off the lead, visits Girona.

Valencia lost at Juventus 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that ended its chances of advancing from the group stage. Madrid won at Roma 2-0 to advance.

"We played well in Rome and again today," coach Santiago Solari said. "Credit to the players."

Playing at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first time after four straight away games, Madrid was loudly cheered by fans after the match, despite a lackluster second half.

"I want us to play more like we did in the first half," Solari said. "In the second half things changed because Valencia needed to equalize and took more risks."

Madrid started well and opened the scoring less than 10 minutes in with an own-goal by Daniel Wass while trying to clear a cross from Dani Carvajal to Karim Benzema. The French striker set up Lucas Vazquez's 83rd-minute goal from close range to seal the victory.

There were some jeers for Gareth Bale after another mediocre display when he was substituted for Marco Asensio in the second half. Luka Modric also was replaced, by Federico Valverde.

Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, out of favor with Solari, entered the match in the 80th to a loud ovation from the crowd.

Valencia dropped to 13th in the standings.

"We played great in the second half," Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral said. "I wouldn't say the result wasn't fair, but we had our chances to earn a draw."

ASPAS THRIVES

Celta Vigo got back on track thanks to an inspired performance by Iago Aspas.

Aspas scored in each half as Celta defeated last-place Huesca 2-0, ending a four-match winless streak in all competitions.

Vigo moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

It was the 14th straight game without a win for promoted Huesca, whose only victory came in the league's first round at Eibar.

GETAFE WINS

Getafe defeated Espanyol 3-0 to end a three-game winless run. Jorge Molina, Jaime Mata and Vitorino Antunes scored second-half goals for the hosts.

Espanyol has lost three in row.

LEGANES MOVES UP

Leganes won at Valladolid 4-2 to move further away from the relegation zone.

The team from Madrid's suburbs extended its unbeaten streak to five in all competitions.

Guido Carrilo's first goal in the 66th minute — Leganes' third of the match — came after an incredible mistake by Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip, who let the ball slip by him as he tried to control a pass back from a defender inside the area. Carrilo easily scored into the open net.

Valladolid hasn't won in five consecutive league matches.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni