Reports: Inter Milan turn down Manchester United's £35m bid for Ivan Perisic

What’s the story

Manchester United have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Ivan Perisic, as according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan have rejected their official bid of £35m. Last week, it was reported by various outlets that the Croatian was close to completing a £45 million move to the Theater of Dreams.

However, all those rumours have been squashed with the recent update and it remains to be seen whether United go ahead and submit another bid or they decide to end their interest in the winger.

In case you didn’t know...

Perisic was one of the few shining lights in an otherwise dismal campaign for the San Siro-based club, where they finished a lowly seventh on the league table, missing out on European football for the next term.

The 28-year-old scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in the Serie A last season, a performance which has attracted quite a few suitors, with United’s rival Chelsea also in the mix.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United, after spending truckloads of money in the last summer transfer window, are once again in the market to make sure they build a team capable of fighting on all fronts next season. Along with being in contention for the Premier League title, Jose Mourinho is trying to make sure that United don’t enter Europe’s premier competition, the Champions League, just to make up numbers.

After being linked with Antoine Griezmann for like, eternity, the United boss seems to have shifted his attention towards the Croatian. However, the revelation from Di Marzio that Inter have turned down the bid might come as a setback for Mourinho, Ed Woodward and co and they will look to either close out the deal soon or move on.

What’s next?

With Chelsea in the mix for the winger’s signing as well, the Perisic-to-England saga looks set to become a lot more gripping once the transfer window slams open next month.

Author’s Take

Though Inter have turned down the £35m bid, they will find it hard to keep hold of the Croatian, given the fact that most of the clubs in pursuit of him offer a better shot at winning titles along with the glitz and glamour of Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether United go in with an improved bid or turn their attention towards another target. Moreover, the financial powerhouse that United are, it won’t be difficult for them to outbid any of the clubs out there and sign the players they deem fit.