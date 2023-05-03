Liverpool willing to make irresistible €100m offer for Real Madrid and Chelsea target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to make an irresistible offer of €100 million to sign Chelsea and Real Madrid target Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Newcastle United last summer from Lyon and has impressed in his debut season in England. He has registered four goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions for the Magpies and is undoubtedly one of their best players.

The 25-year-old largely plays as a No. 6 and along with being a neat dribbler and passer of the ball, excels at the defensive aspects of the game. His impressive displays for Newcastle have attracted attention from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Liverpool are now said to be contemplating a huge offer for Guimaraes. As per El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp could apparently be readying a nine-figure bid for the former Lyon midfielder.

Liverpool are in urgent need of revamping their aging and injury-prone midfield. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been subpar recently and could use competition for a starting berth.

Thiago Alcantara was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hip problem, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's respective contracts expire this summer. Guimaraes will still have three years left on his contract at the end of the season.

The Brazilian's choices this summer could largely boil down to two options. He can either join a historically bigger club than Newcastle or stay at St. James' Park to be part of Eddie Howe's revolution.

The Magpies are destined for UEFA Champions League next season as they sit third in the table - nine points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool after 33 games.

Former Liverpool midfielder lays out Real Madrid's options for Man City clash if Modric is missing

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson believes Carlo Ancelotti has several options at his disposal if Luka Modric isn't fit to face Manchester City.

The Croatian superstar was left out of his team's 2-0 La Liga loss against Real Sociedad yesterday (May 2). He is also a doubt for the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6.

Real Madrid will then face Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on May 9. Asked who could play in midfield if Modric isn't fit to face City, Hutchinson told Republicworld.com:

"He might play [Federico] Valverde a bit deeper in that sort of position at midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are there, Madrid have a lot of options."

Eduardo Camavinga has been used as a left-back in recent weeks but could slot in midfield if the need arises. Midfielder Dani Ceballos has also claimed that Modric's injury is 'nice' for him as he could now be handed more playing time.

