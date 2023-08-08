PSG reject chance to sign Barcelona attacker as they turn focus towards 2 other players – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati with their focus on two other forwards now.

The Parisians are currently in the process of restructuring their attack following the exits of Lionel Messi and Mauro Icardi. They are also reportedly likely to cash in on contract rebel Kylian Mbappe in the coming weeks.

PSG have added two new faces to their offensive department this summer, namely Goncalo Ramos on a loan deal from Benfica and Lee Kang-in on a €22 million deal from RCD Mallorca. They have an obligation to buy the Portuguese for €80 million in the summer of 2024.

Luis Enrique's outfit, who have dished out over €160 million this window, have also turned Hugo Ekitike's temporary move into a permanent one. They paid €28 million to Stade de Reims for the aforesaid switch.

Now, according to RMC journalist Fabrice Hawkins, PSG have rebuffed the chance to lure Fati away from Barcelona this summer. They are, instead, keen to sign two other attackers - an unnamed star and Lyon's Bradley Barcola ahead of the start of next Ligue 1 season.

PSG, who are closing in on Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele's signature, are thought to face competition from Manchester City for Barcola. They have been told about the player's €50 million price tag.

Barcola, 20, shot to fame last season due to his stellar performances on both the flanks for Les Gones. He scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in just 1788 minutes of first-team action last term. He started 20 of his 31 appearances across all competitions in the process.

Fati, on the other hand, is reportedly interested in staying at Barcelona and fighting for his place at Camp Nou next campaign. He is set to compete with Raphinha and Ferran Torres for a first-team spot soon.

How has PSG-linked winger Ansu Fati fared for Barcelona since his debut back in 2019?

Ansu Fati, who has a deal until June 2027 at the Blaugrana, has cemented himself as one of the best prospects in the world in the recent past. He has helped his side lift three trophies so far in his career.

A right-footed inside forward, the nine-cap Spain international has scored 29 goals and laid out 10 assists in 109 appearances across competitions for Barcelona. He has started just 41 games due to injury issues and is averaging a goal or an assist every 112 minutes.

Should the 20-year-old attacker join PSG this summer, he could prove to be a fine signing due to his international experience of working under manager Luis Enrique. He would provide competition to Neymar on the left flank and could also step in as an emergency striker.