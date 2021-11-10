3 mistakes Free Fire players make while using shotguns

Shotguns are powerful weapons in Free Fire. If used correctly, a solo player can wipe out an entire squad with ease. Most opponents die in two shots at close range. Surviving a well-placed shotgun round is an unlikely scenario.

While the weapon is indeed lethal, mastering it is not easy. Most players make several mistakes while using shotguns. This leads to quick eliminations and a poor K/D ratio. Nevertheless, by following a few basic tips, these mistakes can be avoided easily.

Avoid making these mistakes while using shotguns in Free Fire

1) Not being able to land headshots at close range

To use a shotgun proficiently in Free Fire, players need to land headshots. Even though shotguns like the M1887 offer armor penetration, nothing compares to the damage caused by a headshot.

Aiming for the center of mass using a shotgun is not worth it. Most opponents will be able to shrug off the damage and counter-attack with ease. Even if players manage to dodge the counter-attack, the entire effort of attacking has gone in vain.

To overcome this issue, players need to stop depending on simple aim and shoot techniques. They will have to learn how to fire using the rotation drag technique. This will allow for faster aiming with higher accuracy.

2) Fighting without cover

Due to the high damage that shotguns cause, players caught out in the open will be eliminated with ease. To avoid this, when engaging in gunfights at very close range, finding cover becomes an important factor.

Be it gloo walls or hardcover, players need to look for some protection from incoming fire. This will allow them to take minimum damage while being able to fight back effectively.

3) Standing still in the open while shooting

Snipers and ARs require Free Fire players to remain relatively still while shooting. However, shotguns demand the exact opposite. Moving about while using a shotgun is key to success. It allows players to take minimum damage while inflicting maximum damage on opponents.

Additionally, movement is required as the weapon has limited range. Standing at mid-range and trying to shoot targets will be of no use. Opponents will be able to fire back and get an elimination with ease.

Furthermore, moving while shooting creates an unpredictable pattern. The enemy will not be able to keep track, making it easier for the player to secure a kill.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu