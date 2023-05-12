Bar1’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Narukhin Thongjaem, aka Bar1, is one of Thailand’s many Free Fire YouTubers who have become famous for their incredible gameplay. Fans look up to him for his skills and try to replicate the same on the battlefield. As of now, the content creator’s channel features a total subscriber count of 1.3 million, alongside a view count surpassing the mark of 86.14 million.

Bar1 also has 207K people following him on Facebook and over 3.7K followers on Instagram. The section below lists his Free Fire ID, stats, and more details.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and the players residing in the country must stay away from the game. However, the MAX variant can be enjoyed since it wasn’t prohibited.

Exploring Bar1’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank and stats

Bar1’s Free Fire ID is 2345045700, and his ID level is 70. He is a member of the “PerfectSh0t ☂” Guild, whose Guild ID is 1000803631.

The content creator is currently ranked Platinum I in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Platinum III in CS-Ranked Season 18. The stats he maintains are as follows:

BR Career

Bar1's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Bar1 has participated in 660 solo matches and has 77 victories, giving way to a win rate of 11.66%. With 1505 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.58.

The YouTuber has engaged in 1321 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 162 matches, leading to a win rate of 12.26%. He has 2442 frags and a K/D ratio of 2.11.

The internet star has also appeared in 3892 squad matches and has been victorious on 823 occasions, converting to a win rate of 21.14%. He has accumulated 10295 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.35.

BR Ranked

Bar1's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Bar1 has competed in 82 squad games in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season and has secured one first-place finish, possessing a win rate of 1.21%. He has registered 166 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Apart from this, the player has not featured in duo or solo matches.

CS Career

Bar1's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking of Clash Squad matches, Bar1 has played 3727 games and has 2024 wins for a win rate of 54.31%. He has notched 14763 frags at a KDA of 1.70.

Note: Bar1’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article (May 12, 2023). The stats above will change as he plays more matches in different modes.

YouTube channel

Bar1 has regularly posted gameplay montages and highlights on his YouTube channel for the past few years and has established a considerable fanbase. He currently has 286 videos to his name, of which the most-viewed one has received 2.9 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, the player has received 10K subscribers in the span of the last 30 days. Meanwhile, his total view count has grown by 545.505K over the same period.

