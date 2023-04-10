FozyAjay’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Ajay Sharma, popularly known as FozyAjay, is one of the most prominent names within the Indian Free Fire community. He's a well-known esports athlete who has won several prestigious tournaments such as the FFPL India 2021 Summer and FFIC 2020 Fall.

As a creator, FozyAjay posts a wide variety of content on his YouTube channel while livestreaming Garena's popular battle royale game occasionally. As of today, he has 552 thousand subscribers and a total of more than 56.37 million views. Additionally, there are 81.7 thousand people following him on his Instagram handle (@fozyajay).

FozyAjay’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and stats

FozyAjay’s Free Fire MAX ID is 29777293, and his ID level is 79. He's the leader of the TG♤MAFIA guild, whose Guild ID is 60920276. As such, the esports athlete is ranked Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 18. Listed below are his in-game stats.

BR Career

FozyAjay's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

FozyAjay has played 908 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has obtained 107 Booyahs, boasting a win percentage of 11.78%. He has killed 1524 enemies, leading to a K/D ratio of 1.90.

As for the duo mode, the player has made a total of 1389 appearances and claimed 267 victories, which converts to a win rate of 19.22%. In this mode, he has 2910 frags to his name, obtaining a K/D ratio of 2.59.

The YouTuber has further competed in 30576 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 9146 of them, resulting in a win ratio of 29.91%. With 73323 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

BR Ranked

FozyAjay's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FozyAjay has competed in 133 squad matches in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 32, and his team has secured a total of 41 wins, resulting in a respectable win rate of 30.82%. In this mode, he has obtained 508 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.52.

Apart from this, the esports athlete hasn't participated in any solo or duo games.

CS Career

FozyAjay's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

FozyAjay has featured in 2147 Clash Squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1477 of them, maintaining a win rate of 68.79%. After racking up 9368 eliminations, he boasts a KDA of 1.74.

Note: FozyAjay’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. The stats mentioned above will change as he participates in more matches.

FozyAjay’s monthly income

Details regarding FozyAjay's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

FozyAjay’s estimated monthly income from YouTube is between $129 and $2.1K. On the other hand, the creator’s yearly earnings range from $1.5K to $24.7K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

FozyAjay has maintained his YouTube channel for several years now, even though he primarily focuses on professional play. At the moment, there are 497 uploads to his name, of which the highest-watched video is a vlog with 3.9 million views.

As per Social Blade, FozyAjay has obtained a total of 514.964 thousand views in the last 30 days. Unfortunately, his subscriber count has fallen by two thousand in the same period of time.

