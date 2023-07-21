Free Fire Bunny Upgrade event: How to get Bunny Warrior and Bunny Ringleader Bundle (MAX version)

As it was reflected by leaks, a new Bunny Upgrade event has commenced in Free Fire MAX. The event allows you to add the rare Bunny Warrior Bundle alongside Bunny Ringleader Bundle to your collection. You will be charged in this web event as you need to spend diamonds to make spins and draw the rewards from the prize pool.

The event was added to the game on July 21, 2023, and will be available until August 3, 2023. It is structured in a way that you can spin to upgrade Bunny Warrior Bundle into Bunny Ringleader. If you do not own the former, you will have to spin for it first.

New Bunny Upgrade event starts in Free Fire MAX

The new event will remain active inside the game for two weeks (Image via Garena)

A single spin during the event will cost you 40 diamonds, while the 10+1 spins are available for a slight discount of 400 diamonds. You will receive one of the items from the prize pool at random:

Bunny Warrior Bundle

Gloo Wall – Angel Wings

Katana – Ice Feather

Deadly Baguette

Cutesy Dragon

Goblet of Eternity

Kite Sky

Star Light

Pet Skin: Agui Blue

Psycho Maniac

Hysteric Maniac

Disco Lights Facepaint

Grenade – Brassy Mic

Disease

Vampire (FAMAS + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate

Darkrose Lurker (M1014 + PLASMA) Weapon Loot Crate

Champion Boxer (MP5 + Plasma) Weapon Loot Crate

Paradise Defender (XM8 + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate

Cataclysm (AN94) Weapon Loot Crate

Tagger (Groza + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Bloody Gold (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Phantom (P90) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Scan

Bonfire

Air Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

These are the exclusive offers that you will have (Image via Garena)

Once you obtain the Bunny Ringleader Bundle in Free Fire MAX, you will also become eligible for exclusive rewards. This includes:

Bunny Leader Avatar – 9 diamonds

Bunny Leader Banner – 9 diamonds

Bunny Leader Pin – 9 diamonds

You can purchase them from the event interface themselves. Moreover, like any other event, the previously owned items will be converted into FF Tokens.

How do you get Bunny Warrior Bundle and Bunny Ringleader Bundle in Free Fire MAX from the Bunny Upgrade event?

Access the event by following the steps outlined below (Image via Garena)

Bunny Warrior Bundle and Bunny Ringleader Bundle can be obtained from the Free Fire MAX Bunny Upgrade event for a limited duration. Here are the steps that you may follow to receive the collectibles from the web event:

Step 1: Access the diamond event section by clicking on the banner in the top-left corner.

Step 2: Click the Bunny Upgrade option to access the event interface.

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive the outfit.

According to the event rules, if you do not own Bunny Warrior Bundle, you can spin to get it first. You will become eligible to obtain Bunny Ringleader Bundle after this.

Step 4: You may also access the Exclusive Offer section to purchase a few unique collectibles for nine diamonds.

How many diamonds do you need to get Bunny Warrior Bundle and Bunny Ringleader Bundle in Free Fire MAX?

The new Bunny Upgrade event requires you to spend diamonds to make spins. There is no guarantee to receive the Bunny Warrior Bundle or Bunny Ringleader Bundle in a specific number of spins. Some of you may get them within the first few spins, while others require more spins. However, it is realistic to assume that the bundle will cost several thousand diamonds.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.