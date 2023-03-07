Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (March 7, 2023): Day 12 rewards, how to get, and more

With the release of Chroma Futura events in Free Fire MAX, Garena has provided a wealth of free, permanent rewards and let users test out new characters and gun skins daily. The release of the Daily Trials has facilitated this experience.

The twelfth day of these trials and rewards for March 7, 2023, include Luna and PARAFAL - Crimson Heir. Players can use the two for the next 24 hours after claiming the rewards.

Free Fire MAX: How to get the 24-hour Luna and PARAFAL – Crimson Heir trials today

Rewards for March 7, 2023, include Luna and PARAFAL – Crimson Heir (Image via Garena)

The rewards for Day 12 of the Daily Trials are now available in Free Fire MAX, and you essentially allow players to test one more character and gun skin free of cost. The rewards will be available between March 7, 2023, at 4:00 am IST (GMT +5:30) to March 8, 2023, at 3:59 am IST (GMT +5:30).

You can claim Luna's character and PARAFAL – Crimson Heir for free, although these will be available in your inventory for the next 24 hours upon claiming them.

Steps to get Luna's character and PARAFAL – Crimson Heir in Free Fire MAX

While you automatically become eligible for Free Fire MAX Daily Trials, you must claim the rewards from the said tab, as these are not automatically added to the account. To do this, you can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Head to the events area of the battle royale title and access the Chroma Futura section.

In the Chroma Futura tab, scroll through the available options and select Daily Trials(Image via Garena)

Step 2: Scroll through the list of events from the left side and then select Daily Trials.

Step 3: Hit the Claim button to get the item and equip these through the respective section for the next 24 hours.

Luna character and PARAFAL – Crimson Heir

Luna is equipped with Fight or Flight ability (Image via Garena)

Luna is one of the newer characters to be added to Free Fire MAX, as it was launched in the OB37 version. It presents a passive ability called Fight-or-Flight, which increases the firing rate by 2%. Additionally, upon receiving damage from the enemies, a maximum of 6% of the firing rate is converted into movement speed. The effects of this ability will wear off once players have survived the battle.

With the character reaching its maximum level, players experience eight increased firing rate. In contrast, only a maximum of 15% of this will be turned to movement speed when hit by an enemy.

This gun skin increases accuracy and damage (Image via Garena)

PARAFAL Crimson Heir is an older skin added to the game in October 2021. It is based on the fire theme, boasting a red and yellow color scheme. Additionally, there is an animation of flames radiating from multiple different parts.

On top of that, it also features a decent set of attributes, as this skin increases the damage and boosts accuracy while compromising reload speed. This opens the opportunity to get fights comfortably at long and medium ranges without worrying about missing the targets.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes