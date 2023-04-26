New Free Fire MAX top-up bonus for Indian server leaked

Diamonds, the premium in-game currency of Free Fire MAX, can be used to purchase items, change profile names, and much more. Players can usually buy them from the in-game top-up center. To further incentivize the top-up process, Garena frequently introduces events that offer free rewards and sometimes even a few bonus diamonds.

Recently, popular data miner Smart Clown revealed an upcoming top-up bonus for Free Fire MAX’s Indian server. You can learn more about his Instagram post below.

Upcoming top-up bonus on Free Fire MAX Indian server

According to Smart Clown's post on Instagram, a new top-up bonus will soon be available on the game’s Indian server. The image indicates that players will receive an incredible 10% bonus on every in-game purchase of diamonds.

The data miner mentioned that the date for the event has not been confirmed, so the community would simply have to wait. Once it is made accessible, players can buy the currency and get their bonus.

Since the top-up bonus event has not yet been announced by Garena, players should take the above information with a grain of salt. However, given the accuracy of Smart Clown's previous leaks, it is highly likely that this bonus will arrive soon.

How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX

The in-game top-up center enables you to purchase diamonds inside the game. (Image via Garena)

Here is how you can top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game on your device and press the “Diamond” icon to visit the top-up center.

Step 2: Next, you must choose any of the many options -

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 240 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Once you have selected the top-up option, complete the purchase using your preferred payment method. The diamonds will then get deposited into your account.

You also have the option to use different top-up websites on the internet. However, it is generally better to stick to the in-game center.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes