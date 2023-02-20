Vivek Gupta Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

The popularity of Free Fire among the masses has opened the doors for content creators to flourish on multiple platforms, including YouTube. Vivek Gupta Gaming is one of the upcoming channels that has recently gained quite a few subscribers, with the count now standing at over 970k.

The YouTuber primarily posts short videos on his channel, occasional live streams, and longer format content. He also has a second channel, Vivek Gupta Official (6.53k subscribers), where he posts shorts.

Vivek Gupta Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Vivek Gupta Gaming's Free Fire ID is 1874385727. He is part of the OP Doraemon guild in the game, whose ID is 1010175904. At the same time, the YouTuber is placed in Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Diamond 1 in CS-Ranked Season 17.

His Free Fire stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

He has a higher K/D ratio in squad matches (Image via Garena)

The internet star has contested 1889 solo matches only to remain victorious 73 times, contributing to a win rate of 3.86%. He chalked up 2559 eliminations, which resulted in a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Vivek Gupta Gaming has been a part of 644 duo games and bettered the opponents 35 times, culminating in a win rate of 5.43%. With 780 frags on the profile, the Indian content creator averages a K/D ratio of 1.28.

During the 2331 squad matches, he has finished ahead of the opponents 354 times, culminating in a win rate of 15.86%. Vivek Gupta Gaming has recorded 5354 eliminations in the process, translating into a K/D ratio of 2.71.

BR Ranked stats

He has failed to win a game in the solo or duo encounters (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in nine solo games but has not secured a single win. However, he has chalked up 18 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.

Similarly, he has only taken down eight opponents in three duo games, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Vivek Gupta Gaming has earned six Booyahs in 55 squad encounters in this Free Fire MAX ranked season, resulting in a win rate of 10.9%. He has 135 frags at the moment, which yields him a K/D ratio of 2.76,

Note: The YouTuber's Free Fire stats were recorded while writing the article. The numbers will change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Vivek Gupta Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates on Social Blade, the YouTuber is expected to earn a revenue of $2.1K and $34K per month through Vivek Gupta Gaming. His projections for the entire year's earnings fall between $25.5K and $407.8K.

YouTube channel

Vivek has been running the eponymous channel for some time and has over 130 videos. These uploads have accumulated more than 116 million views in total.

Vivek Gupta Gaming channel only had 16k subscribers until mid-February 2022, and the count has gradually increased. The biggest growth in subscribers came after November 2022, when the channel exceeded 600,000 members.

According to Social Blade, the channel has received over 195k subscribers and 8.495 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire. The images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

