Nintendo Switch 2 leaks hint at 'near Xbox Series S' specs

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has surfaced online, detailing the upcoming console’s specifications, including its RAM, storage, and more. The leak comes shortly after Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa announced that the successor to the ever-popular Nintendo Switch would be released sometime in 2025, after years of speculation.

The leaked specifications also hint at an overall superior spec sheet compared to that of the 8th generation of video game consoles. More details can be found below.

NOTE: This article is solely based on leaks. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until confirmed officially.

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks suggest major improvements to RAM and storage

As detailed in the Famiboards post and r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, the Nintendo Switch 2 is poised to release sometime in 2025 and is expected to possess the following specifications:

RAM : 12 GB total; Two 6 GB DDR5 7500 MT/s LPDDR5X modules paired together.

: 12 GB total; Two 6 GB DDR5 7500 MT/s LPDDR5X modules paired together. Storage : 256 GB internal storage; UFS 3.1

: 256 GB internal storage; UFS 3.1 CPU/GPU combination: Likely a successor to the Nvidia Tegra X1, updated for 2024 with DLSS and more horsepower

The information was sourced after investigating through multiple customs and shipment data, across both Nvidia and Nintendo shipments. Retail units are expected to enter manufacturing soon, albeit after a delayed start. The data is likely from March 2024 and may be subject to further updates - as is the case with most leaks.

This Nintendo Switch 2 leak is rather exciting, as it offers an important glance into what may be the first legitimate hardware leak in months. Based on the specifications alone, the upcoming console is quite superior to both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, even going toe-to-toe with the Xbox Series S in certain parameters (such as shared memory).

As such, the Nintendo Switch 2 may be Nintendo’s most substantial hardware upgrade yet - especially when compared to the aging Nintendo Switch hardware, which was already outdated on release.

The hardware combination should allow for seamless current-gen ports of games, as well as offer the console a longer lifespan.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.