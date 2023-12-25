The 2023 season was full of great moments, many of them of historic proportions. The recently concluded season will undoubtedly be remembered for much of what happened both on and off the course.

As is often the case, not all great moments reach the fans in the same way. For various reasons, many of them may have gone unnoticed, even though they are notorious in their own right.

Let's take a look, then, at some of the most interesting storylines you might have missed in the 2022-2023 season.

10 storylines you might have missed in the 2022-23 Golf season

Several of the performances on our list were overshadowed by others that occurred simultaneously and had an even greater impact. Others simply didn't get as much spotlight as perhaps they should have. Let's take a look:

1- Xander Schauffele did not win, but...

Logically, winning is the ultimate goal of every athlete, which is why the big headlines usually belong to the winners. But Schauffele's results during the season hardly made him miss a victory.

In 23 official PGA Tour starts, Schauffele suffered no cuts and finished in the top 25 18 times. In addition, 11 of his finishes placed him in the Top 10, including two second places. His main result was second place in the FedEx Cup ranking.

2- Team Europe's afternoon on the first day of the Ryder Cup

The performance of the European team during the morning of the first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup was much talked about, as they completely swept the Americans. However, the afternoon was no less spectacular, as the Europeans achieved heroic draws in three of the four matches after being on the ropes. In each case they achieved the feat literally with the last stroke.

Viktor Hovland scored a 25 foot putt on the 18th to tie the match that pitted him and Tyrrell Hatton against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Jon Rahm did almost exactly the same, his putt on the 18th was a 33-footer for him and Nicolai Hojgaard to tie Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

Expand Tweet

The case of Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre was even more dramatic, as Americans Max Homa and Wyndham Clark were 2-up after the 16th. But the Europeans knew how to win the 17th and 18th (Rose's final putt included) to tie the match.

3- Carlota Ciganda was a prophet in her own land

That the Solheim Cup receives less media attention is no secret in the world of golf. But what Carlota Ciganda did at the Finca Cortesin Golf Course in her native Spain was no less historic.

Ciganda not only scored four points in four matches, but she was also in charge of winning the point that guaranteed Team Europe the tie and the retention of the trophy.

Expand Tweet

In addition, Ciganda achieved this feat by defeating the favorite Nelly Korda in the individual match. The Spaniard did not even need to play the 18th hole to seal her 2&1 victory over the American.

4- The closing of Alison Lee

It is said that the last image is the one that remains. If so, there are few players who have looked better than Alison Lee at the end of the season. The American who was on the verge of saying goodbye to professional golf has been making her way back to the elite and finished 2023 ranked 23rd in the Rolex Rankings.

Alison Lee finished second in the BMW Ladies Championship and from there went on to win the Aramco Team Series Riyadh on the European Tour. She returned to the LPGA Tour with another second place (The Annika) and closed the regular season with her fourth consecutive Top 2, finishing tied for second at the TOUR Championship.

5- Rasmus Hojgaard and the PGA Tour card

Rasmus Hojgaard saw his brother Nicolai have a spectacular 2023, which included victory in the Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour Championship. He also came close to joining him on the PGA Tour for the upcoming season but failed in the attempt.

The Dane finished T11 at the DP World Tour Championship but fell exactly 26.82 points short of claiming the final PGA Tour card. Ryo Hisatsune placed T18 in the same tournament and took home the coveted prize.

6- Players loving mixed tournaments

The Grant Thornton Invitational was the first event to bring together PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players since the 1999 JC Penney Classic.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, the co-ed event was a great success and participants were unanimous in expressing their desire for the event to flourish, much more so in times when there is so much talk of "growing the game of golf."

7- LIV Golf Q-School not very well attended

The earthquake that was Jon Rahm's signing with LIV Golf somewhat overshadowed the Promotions Tournament that handed out three spots on the circuit in 2024. The event may not have left its organizers completely satisfied.

The breadth of the LIV Golf Promotions exemption categories allowed it to receive a huge field, however, only 59 players started on the first day and only 13 entered the second round. No current top players answered the call.

8- LIV Golf prevailing on the DP World Tour

LIV Golf players struck an authoritative blow and won five of the last six tournaments played on the DP World Tour during 2023. Despite the date on which they were played, they are events that correspond to the 2024 European season.

Dean Burmester and Louis Oosthuizen won two tournaments each, while Joaquin Niemann won one.

9- Lydia Ko had a tough 2023

Lydia Ko started the year at number two in the world rankings and climbed to the top spot after winning her first opener of the season (Saudi Ladies International).

However, this would be her best finish of the year, with only two top 10s on the LPGA Tour. Lydia Ko dropped to 11th in the Rolex Rankings and even missed out on the Tour Championship.

10- Nico Hechevarria and how unpredictable golf can be

Although one swallow does not make a summer, a single tournament can be worth a season in golf. If you don't believe it, take a look at Nico Hechevarria, winner of the 2023 Puerto Rico Open.

His victory earned Hechevarría the PGA Tour membership through the end of the 2025 season, something the Colombian will undoubtedly be grateful for every day of his time on Tour.

Nico Hechevarría played 31 tournaments during 2022-2023. He made only eight cuts (he even missed 12 consecutive cuts) and had only one Top 10. However, he will be in The Sentry and probably in The Masters during 2024.