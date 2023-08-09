How much will 2023 AIG Women's Open winner take home from the whopping $9,000,000 purse? 

The 2023 AIG Women's Open announced an upsurge in the prize pool for this edition of the tournament. With AIG and R&A strengthening their bond and extending the contract till 2030, the total prize purse of the event will be 23 percent higher than that of 2022.

As per the LPGA official website, the organizers announced a whopping $9,000,000 purse for the 2023 edition, with the winner to receive a $1.35 million paycheck. Meanwhile, the last year's edition saw a $7.3 million purse and the winner received $1.095 million.

The R&A first partnered with AIG in the 2019 edition of the Women's Open. Since then, the women's major tournament has seen some really uplifting surge in the last five years. Interestingly, the prize money is exactly double of what it was in 2019.

Have a look at how the prize purse of the Women's Open has increased in the last 10 years:

2023 - $9 million

2022 - $7.3 million

2021 - $5.8 million

2020 - $4.5 million

2019 - $4.5 million (The R&A’s partners with the AIG)

2018 - $3.25 million

2017 - $3.25 million

2016 - $3 million

2015 - $3 million

2014 - $3 million

2013 - $2.75 million

What did officials say after the extension of contract between the R&A and AIG for the Women's Open?

As mentioned earlier, on August 9, 2023, the Women's Open organizers, R&A, announced that the title sponsors, AIG, have extended their partnership until 2030.

The CEO of R&A, Martin Slumbers, highlighted the partnership with AIG and explained how they got an ally for women's golf in them. As per the LPGA official website, he said:

"In AIG and Peter Zaffino, we have found an ally of women's golf which has formed the basis of our strong partnership and I am delighted to see that continue."

Furthermore, he emphasized their vision for the AIG Women's Open in the near future. He said that he was really proud of where the tournament has reached in five years of their association with the title sponsors.

"When I look around at the 2023 AIG Women's Open and what we have achieved in five years, I am incredibly proud; but even more so, I am inspired by what we can still do. The future of women’s golf is bright and it is up to us, with the support of the wider industry, to take bold steps, in a way that is financially sustainable, to ensure our aspirations become reality."

Martin Slumbers also announced Royal Lytham & St Annes in Lancashire, England, as the venue for AIG Women's Open 2026.

The Chairman and CEO of AIG, Peter Zaffino, also felt happy to extend their partnership with R&A.

"We are proud to be the title sponsor of the AIG Women's Open. This long-term extension reinforces our commitment to continue providing leadership on gender equity and gender pay equity and reinforces our tremendous partnership with and respect for The R&A."

Zaffino praised the alliance with R&A and the vision they have for women's golf as well as its meaningful impact on business and society.

The AIG Women's Open 2023 will be held at Walton Heath Old Course in Surrey, England, and will commence on August 10-13.