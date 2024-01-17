2024 APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational: Exploring the complete field

The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational made the field for its fifth edition official on Wednesday, January 17. The tournament will be played on January 27 and 28, 2024 and has 18 players on the roster.

The 2024 APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational will play its first round on the Torrey Pines North Course and the second round on the South Course at the same facility. The event will coincide with the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open and will feature a live television broadcast during its final round.

APGA stands for Advocates Professional Golf Association. The APGA Tour seeks to create better opportunities for African American and other ethnic minority players to develop and succeed in professional golf.

Expand Tweet

2024 APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational field explored

The 18 players who make up the field for the 2024 APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational were invited based on the following criteria:

Top player in the season-ending 2022-23 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking Top six eligible players from the final 2023 Lexus Cup points list Top three eligible players from the final 2023 Farmers Fall Series standings Top player in the 2023-2024 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking Top player from the 2023 APGA Cisco Junior Series Sponsor exemptions.

These are the qualified players:

1- Chase Johnson

Chase Johnson is the greatest revelation of 2023 on the APGA Tour. During the season, he won three tournaments and finished runner-up in six others. In addition, he earned sponsor exemptions for three PGA Tour tournaments and made the cut in two of them (Rocket Mortgage Classic and World Wide Technology Championship).

Johnson also received the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption, which gave him a spot in the 2024 Genesis Invitational field.

2- Troy Taylor II

Troy Taylor II secured his spot in the field by topping the 2022-2023 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking. His rookie season on the APGA Tour included six Top 10s in nine tournaments.

3- Kevin Hall

Kevin Hall is coming off one of the best seasons of his long APGA Tour career, with a win and a second-place finish in the Lexus Cup (equivalent to the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour).

4- Quinn Riley

Quinn Riley will be playing in the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational for the second time in his career (2023). This time, he comes in after four Top 5s, including one win. He also finished third in the Lexus Cup.

5- Wyatt Worthington II

Wyatt Worthington II's season included two wins and finishing fourth in the Lexus Cup Standings along with his third career qualification to the PGA Championship.

6- Gabe Lench

Gabe Lench had a solid 2023 season, with a win and four other Top 3s as his best results.

7- Kristopher Stiles

Kristopher Stiles is currently studying at San Jose State University. He earned his invitation to the tournament as a top-ranked player in the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking as of November 17, 2023.

8- Salvador Rocha Gomez

Gomez finished sixth in the Lexus Cup. Also reached the Top 5 in three APGA Tour tournaments during the season.

9- Ryan Ellerbrock

Won the APGA Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale. In the individual standings of the series, he finished second. He had three other Top 5 finishes during the season as well.

10- Aaron Beverly

Finished second in the APGA Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale. Finished third in the individual standings of the series.

11- Daniel Augustus

Finished third in the APGA Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale. Finished sixth in the individual standings of the series.

12- Jayden Lizama

Jayden Lizama is only 17 years old but has already made a name for himself on the junior circuit in his native California. In 2023, he won the Cisco Male Jr. and finished T18 in the Grapevine Amateur.

13- Kamaiu Johnson

Kamaiu Johnson had a few starts on the APGA Tour, but they were enough to earn him a victory. His season was spent mostly playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

14- John-Baptiste Hakizimana

He was invited by the sponsors thanks to a three Top 5 season.

15- Michael Herrera

Five top 5s were the highlights of Michael Herrera's season. In addition, he played in the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour.

16- Christian Heavens

Christian Heavens enjoyed a good season, which ended with a victory and two other Top 10s.

17- Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker finished his season very well, with two second place finishes as his best results.

18- Jarred Garcia

Garcia qualified to the event, thanks to a sponsor's exemption, after a season in which his best result was a second place performance.