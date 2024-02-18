2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International: How much did Patty Tavatanakit win from the $5,000,000 prize money?

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit lifted the trophy at the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International with a dominating seven shot victory. With the title in her hands, she broke her 3-year winless streak in a dominant display of golf.

Held at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International boasts a prize purse of $5 million. Of that, Tavatanatik took home $750,000. Second place finisher Esther Henseleit won $450,000.

Tavatanakit beat Henseleit after finishing the fourth round with an impressive score of 65. The victory was an emotional one for her as evidenced by her celebration right after finishing the 18th hole.

Speaking about her win, Patty Tavatanakit said (via Golf Monthly):

"It's been a long time since I've played this good, but it's very emotional - I'm very emotional right now at how I overcame that. I'm so grateful for the people I have around me in my life. Without them, I wouldn't be here today. I'm soaking it all in right now. It's incredible just being here in Saudi and I was able to do that. It's just unreal."

Full leaderboard for 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International ft. winner Patty Tavatanakit

Here is the full leaderboard for the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International:

1- Patty Tavatanakit

2- Esther Henseleit

T3- Minami Katsu

T3- Charley Hull

5- Chanettee Wannasaen

6- Emily Kristine Pedersen

7- Alice Hewson

7- So Mi Lee

7- Yuka Saso

T10- Ashleigh Buhai

T10- Carlota Ciganda

12- Alexandra Forsterling

12- Georgia Hall

T14- Pornanong Phatlum

T14- Stephanie Kyriacou

T14- Lucy Li

T14- Alessandra Fanali

T18- Yu Liu

T18- Paula Reto

T18- Alexa Pano

T18- Manon De Roey

T18- Amy Yang

23- Chiara Noja

23- Moriya Jutanugarn

23- Nicole Broch Estrup

23- Minbyeol Kim

23- Peiyun Chien

23- Olivia Cowan

T29- Celine Borge

T29- Linn Grant

T29- Aline Krauter

T29- Albane Valenzuela

T29- Jae Hee Kim

T29- Leona Maguire

T35- Jeong Mee Hwang

T35- Anne Van Dam

T35- Mao Saigo

T35- Cara Gainer

T35- Caroline Hedwall

T35- Johanna Gustavsson

T35- Yujin Sung

T42- Lexi Thompson

T42- Morgane Metraux

T42- Bailey Tardy

T42- Pajaree Anannarukarn

T42- Sarah Schober

T42- Yuna Nishimura

T42- Ayaka Furue

T42- Kirsten Rudgeley

T50- Pia Babnik

T50- Grace Kim

T50- Celine Herbin

T53- Lindy Duncan

T54- Maha Haddioui

T55- Emma Grechi

T55- Ursula Wikstrom

T57- Sara Kouskova

T57- Lisa Pettersson

T59- Nataliya Guseva

T60- Jiyai Shin

T60- Jana Melichova

T62- Jung Min Hong

T62- Minsun Kim

T64- Trichat Cheenglab

T64- Emma Spitz

Patty Tavatanakit's win at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International is her first one since the 2021 Chevron Championship.