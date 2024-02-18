2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International: How much did Patty Tavatanakit win from the $5,000,000 prize money?

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit lifted the trophy at the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International with a dominating seven shot victory. With the title in her hands, she broke her 3-year winless streak in a dominant display of golf.
Held at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International boasts a prize purse of $5 million. Of that, Tavatanatik took home $750,000. Second place finisher Esther Henseleit won $450,000.
Tavatanakit beat Henseleit after finishing the fourth round with an impressive score of 65. The victory was an emotional one for her as evidenced by her celebration right after finishing the 18th hole.
Speaking about her win, Patty Tavatanakit said (via Golf Monthly):
"It's been a long time since I've played this good, but it's very emotional - I'm very emotional right now at how I overcame that. I'm so grateful for the people I have around me in my life. Without them, I wouldn't be here today. I'm soaking it all in right now. It's incredible just being here in Saudi and I was able to do that. It's just unreal."
Full leaderboard for 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International ft. winner Patty Tavatanakit
Here is the full leaderboard for the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International:
- 1- Patty Tavatanakit
- 2- Esther Henseleit
- T3- Minami Katsu
- T3- Charley Hull
- 5- Chanettee Wannasaen
- 6- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- 7- Alice Hewson
- 7- So Mi Lee
- 7- Yuka Saso
- T10- Ashleigh Buhai
- T10- Carlota Ciganda
- 12- Alexandra Forsterling
- 12- Georgia Hall
- T14- Pornanong Phatlum
- T14- Stephanie Kyriacou
- T14- Lucy Li
- T14- Alessandra Fanali
- T18- Yu Liu
- T18- Paula Reto
- T18- Alexa Pano
- T18- Manon De Roey
- T18- Amy Yang
- 23- Chiara Noja
- 23- Moriya Jutanugarn
- 23- Nicole Broch Estrup
- 23- Minbyeol Kim
- 23- Peiyun Chien
- 23- Olivia Cowan
- T29- Celine Borge
- T29- Linn Grant
- T29- Aline Krauter
- T29- Albane Valenzuela
- T29- Jae Hee Kim
- T29- Leona Maguire
- T35- Jeong Mee Hwang
- T35- Anne Van Dam
- T35- Mao Saigo
- T35- Cara Gainer
- T35- Caroline Hedwall
- T35- Johanna Gustavsson
- T35- Yujin Sung
- T42- Lexi Thompson
- T42- Morgane Metraux
- T42- Bailey Tardy
- T42- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- T42- Sarah Schober
- T42- Yuna Nishimura
- T42- Ayaka Furue
- T42- Kirsten Rudgeley
- T50- Pia Babnik
- T50- Grace Kim
- T50- Celine Herbin
- T53- Lindy Duncan
- T54- Maha Haddioui
- T55- Emma Grechi
- T55- Ursula Wikstrom
- T57- Sara Kouskova
- T57- Lisa Pettersson
- T59- Nataliya Guseva
- T60- Jiyai Shin
- T60- Jana Melichova
- T62- Jung Min Hong
- T62- Minsun Kim
- T64- Trichat Cheenglab
- T64- Emma Spitz
Patty Tavatanakit's win at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International is her first one since the 2021 Chevron Championship.