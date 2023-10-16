“Borrowed set” – Latest episode of Drive On reveals drama behind Danielle Kang’s missing clubs at the 2023 Solheim Cup

It has been almost a month since the 2023 Solheim Cup successfully concluded. However, there was a dramatic incident that happened with Danielle Kang before the prestigious biennial event.

Kang had the putter with her as she traveled with it separately to prevent it from getting bent. But, her golf bag could not arrive on time at Malaga, Spain, through a connecting flight. Although Titleist did rush to her rescue to accommodate her with a backup set before the tournament, the golfer was seen practicing with another manufacturer's equipment.

The LPGA shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), which in fact is a clip from the newest Drive On episode that releases on Monday, October 16 at 4 pm ET. At first, she was seen playing golf with a borrowed set as she said,

"They're borrowed, borrowed set."

Later on, in the video, Danielle Kang was asked if she had found her missing golf clubs and how the experience had been so far. To this, she replied,

"It's been an adventure, my captain Stacy has been absolutely incredible. The entire US team that's been helping me, everyone's on top of it, they've been tracking my bag to Vegas to Amsterdam. And it is what it is. Just kind of roll with the punches."

Danielle Kang praised Team USA captain Stacy Lewis and how she handled all the mishaps. She agreed to the fact that it was a dramatic entrance into the 2023 Solheim Cup, but that is life.

"It's life, it's golf but if it wasn't dramatic entrance. It wouldn't be my life, so it’s OK. It’s all good. Stacy's on him. I mean, she's putting up fires and I'm pretty sure, I'm the only causing fire right now," Kang said.

When asked if she had got her missing clubs back during the interview, Danielle Kang said she did not have them but added she was trying to remain positive and was good to be there for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

"No, sir. I still don't have them. Okay. Yeah but I'm here and we're good," Kang added.

Did Danielle Kang find her missing golf clubs back at the 2023 Solheim Cup?

Before the 18th edition of the prestigious biennial event, Team USA had an extremely dramatic entrance. One of the members, Danielle Kang, did not receive her golf bag through a connecting flight to Spain.

However, the issue was addressed by captain Stacy Lewis and the supporting staff of the team. Just two days before the 2023 Solheim Cup, Kang received her missing bag and also the backup set sent by Titleist.

Lewis captured the image of Danielle Kang hugging both her golf bags and posted it on X. She wrote in her caption:

"We went from none to 2! Thanks to all that helped!!"

Although the 2023 Solheim Cup was retained by Team Europe as the tournament ended in a tie, Danielle Kang earned two points for Team USA. She returned with an overall record of 2-2-0.