"I'm quite an aggressive person” - Charley Hull lauds her strong mentality after finishing runner-up at the US Women’s Open 2023

Charley Hull put on a tremendous showing of skill and mental grit to finish runner-up at the prestigious US Women's Open 2023. Hull's amazing performance at Pebble Beach included a surprising six-under 66 on the last day, driving her into a tie for second place with Jiyai Shin of South Korea.

Charley Hull finished just three strokes behind eventual winner Allisen Corpuz, matching her best-ever finish in a major competition.

Hull emphasized her aggressive playing style, saying, "I'm quite an aggressive person when it comes to life. I just feel like I'm quite aggressive on the golf course. I like to go for pins. At the end of the day, it's just a game, and might as well make it fun. If you want something, I'll go and get it. That's kind of my mentality."

"Just make as many birdies as I can because, at the end of the day, I'm chasing it down, so it's quite fun. I quite enjoy chasing someone because you got to make birdies and you got to make a move up that leaderboard. That was pretty much my mindset," she added.

Throughout the competition, Hull's approach to the game was clear as she attempted to make as many birdies as possible, constantly pushing herself to move down the list.

Charley Hull showed confidence in her game and emphasized her continuous effort to hone her talents as she reflected on recent swing developments.

"I've been working hard on my swing last week when I was at home, so I feel really confident and just carrying on working on that," she explained.

Hull has retained her powerful ball-striking skills after winning the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas. She recently concentrated on improving her swing, resulting in a more compact and precise motion.

Charley Hull at the US Women's Open

Charley Hull had an outstanding showing at the US Women's Open, showcasing her attacking style and ascending the rankings. Throughout the event, the 27-year-old golfer combined an eagle and six birdies with two bogeys to post the day's low total.

Her final-round 66 put her one stroke away from the lowest final round in US Women's Open history. Hull's aggressive approach and ability to make important shots allowed her to surge up the scoreboard significantly, eventually finishing in a commendable tied second place.

Upcoming Schedule of Charley Hull

Charley Hull's hectic schedule continues when she returns to the United Kingdom to compete in the Aramco Team Series tournament in London, which will be televised live on Friday, July 14. Following that, her emphasis will move to the year's final two women's majors.

The highly anticipated Amundi Evian Championship will take place from July 27 to 30. Hull will then focus on the AIG Women's Open, which will be held at Walton Heath from August 10 to 13.

Hull's recent impressive performance at the US Women's Open has golf fans excited for her future endeavors as she seeks to make her mark in these major championships.

