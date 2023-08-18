Michael Block's excellent show at the 2023 PGA Championship was surely a delight to watch. However, in the next few tournaments and qualifying events, he failed to live up to the expectations. But, Block made a superb return at the Valhalla Golf Club and registered another record to his name.

The PGA of America recently invited Michael Block to play a practice round at Valhalla Golf Club, the venue for the 2024 PGA Championship. While playing on Thursday, Block hit a round of 9 under 63 to tie the course record with Jose Maria Olazabal. The two-time Masters champion shot a similar round at the 2000 PGA Championship.

NUCLR GOLF shared a Twitter post on Michael Block's new feat. The post shared that he shot seven birdies and an eagle in his blistering 9 under 63 round during a scouting trip.

While some fans praised Block's new record, there were a few fans who were certainly not so impressed with the PGA Championship's Low Club Professional. One of them wrote:

"I thought his 15 minutes were up. Or I hoped were. Was a good story until he turned out to be completely unlikeable."

Expand Tweet

Another fan was not impressed with Michael Block's news getting covered. He certainly went on to claim that the Club Professional will play entirely differently in the 2024 PGA Championship.

Expand Tweet

Here are some top comments from the fans who were not impressed by Michael Block's new course record at Valhalla Golf Club on a scouting trip:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, there were a few fans who came out in support of Michael Block. They felt that it was an incredible feat for the Club professional. Here are some top comments from Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What happened with Michael Block after a sensational 2023 PGA Championship campaign?

The second major of the season saw a Club professional becoming a sensation after his blistering T15 finish. In the tournament, he shot 13 birdies, 10 bogeys, and an unbelievable hole-in-one eagle.

After winning his career's biggest paycheck of $288,333 and the accolade of PGA Championship Low Club Professional, Michael Block had a brutal reality check in the next few events he participated in.

The very first event he played after the second major was the Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished his campaign at the tournament after forgettable two rounds of 81-74. He was placed last on the leaderboard with over 15 scores.

During the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block also received an invite for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. In the opening round of the event, he shot a 77 and followed it with a decent 69 in the second round to miss the cut with an over-2 score.

He even tried his hands on a 2023 US Open Qualifying event at Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto. After scoring 5 under 135, he finished sixth and missed the qualification by two spots.