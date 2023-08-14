Men’s Open Champion Brian Harman congratulates Lilia Vu on her “astounding victory” and winning her 2nd major in 2023

Lilia Vu's victory at the 2023 AIG Women's Open has had a huge impact, due to its historical significance. Not for nothing did Brian Harman take a moment at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to congratulate his colleague.

Harman was at TPC Southwind in Memphis playing in the first FedEx Cup playoff when he learned of Vu's victory in the AIG Women's Championship. Harman, winner three weeks ago of the Men's British Open, sent her his heartfelt congratulations.

These were Brian Harman's words for Lilia Vu, said in a video released on the LPGA Tour's Twitter account:

"Congratulations Lilia, on your astounding victory at The Open Championship. It's always nice to have both of those tropies residing in the United States. Congrats! Really happy for you."

Lilia Vu on Sunday became the first female player in the world to win more than one major in the same season since Korea's Ko Jin-young did so in 2019. She is also the only muti-major winner of the current season, male or female.

Vu is also the first American female player to accomplish this feat since 1999. In that season only four majors were played and Juli Inkster won the US Women's Open and the LPGA Championship.

Lilia Vu's statement after winning the AIG Women's Open

Happy and excited was how Lilia Vu showed up at the press conference following her brilliant victory on Sunday. Vu claimed her second major of the season as she triumphed by six strokes over local Charley Hull.

This is how she defined the moment as she began her remarks to the press, according to ESPN:

"It sounds almost unreal."

Vu described her performance as the result of focusing on "one shot at a time." She went so far as to say that she did not feel she was among the favorites, despite her performances this season (two wins, one of them in a major).

She said, according to ESPN:

"Honestly I was thinking those two wins were a fluke. It just comes down to not thinking about winning, just playing one shot at a time. This golf course forces you to do that. It really tests you. That was my only goal. To drive the ball well and give myself chances for birdie."

Vu also dedicated words of thanks to the fans present at the course, whom she described as the best she's ever played in front of.

She said, according to The Guardian:

“This has been the best crowd I’ve ever played in my life. I will remember this moment for the rest of my life. They’ve been so great. I know they were rooting for Charley [Hull] but they clapped for me too, which is amazing!”

Lilia Vu came from behind to win the AIG Women's Open. She recovered from a first-round 72 and found her best game in the final rounds.

This victory is expected to put her back in the number one position in the world rankings, a place she occupied for the first time earlier this year when she won the Chevron Championship.