Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 weather update: Is Sunday’s final round delayed?

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, one of the year's most anticipated golf tournaments, may be impacted by rain on Sunday. Due to the possibility of bad weather in the vicinity, tournament organizers have decided to change the tee times for the final round.

The decision to move up the tee timings is intended to ensure that the final round is completed before any unfavorable weather conditions increase. Fans and golf aficionados who are anxiously expecting the tournament's outcome will be able to see all of the action live on both Golf Channel's official website and CBS Sports' official website.

Both websites will have live coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic's final round from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Golf fans may watch the intense fight between elite golfers competing for the prized crown.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 3 suspended amid bad weather

Due to the arrival of bad weather, the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic was abruptly suspended at 2:48 p.m. ET. The latest prognosis projected heavy rain until 5 p.m. ET, leading tournament management to prioritize player and fan safety.

Rocket Mortgage Classic @RocketClassic Due to weather on Sunday we will be moving up tee times. Players will go off in threesomes starting at 6:45 AM. #RocketMortgageClassic Due to weather on Sunday we will be moving up tee times. Players will go off in threesomes starting at 6:45 AM. #RocketMortgageClassic https://t.co/75W9uUzerj

Carl Yuan, Dylan Wu, and Taylor Moore had completed four holes at the time of suspension. At an impressive 15-under par, these players found themselves tied for the lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic. Taylor Moore, who was playing in the final group with Taylor Pendrith, showed off his prowess with an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole, just moments before the horn blew to terminate play.

Rickie Fowler was close behind, trailing by one shot at 14-under after five holes, with a pair of birdies. Collin Morikawa, who finished the round at 13-under par, showed steady development with a 2-under total. At 13-under, Ludvig Aberg is still in contention.

It's worth noting that the Detroit Golf Club was hit by a violent storm the day before the tournament's final day, less than 24 hours before the participants arrived. However, the course was unharmed, and no injuries were recorded.

Although the storm caused some trees to fall on the property, the structures and the course itself were not damaged. Through Tuesday, dedicated staff worked tirelessly to clean up the trash, assuring a safe and suitable environment for the event.

After the interruption, play resumed at 4:30 p.m. ET, allowing the competitors to finish the remaining holes of the third round at Rocket Mortgage Classic. The organizers and participants remain committed to providing a thrilling and fair competition while putting everyone's safety and well-being first.

