What is Patrick Cantlay's role on the PGA Tour policy board? Designation and controversy explored

Patrick Cantlay serves as one of the six PGA Tour Policy Board Players' Directors alongside Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati, and Adam Scott.

The Players' Directors play an important role in making decisions regarding the golf series that benefit players on the Tour. They even attended a meeting earlier this year with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund officials for their ongoing negotiation deal.

Cantlay recently became embroiled in a controversy involving McIlroy. The Northern Irish golfer was initially one of the Players Directors on the PGA Tour but resigned from his position towards the end of 2023. Later, it was offered to former Masters winner Jon Rahm, who rejected the position and went onto join the LIV Golf. McIlroy was eventually replaced by Spieth.

A recent report then stated that Webb Simpson, set to serve as the Players' Director until 2025, wanted to resign from his position and could potentially be replaced by McIlroy. However, McIlroy will not be rejoining the PGA Tour Policy Board Players' Directors as he was reportedly snubbed by some of the directors, including Patrick Cantlay.

According to a report by Golf Digest, sources claimed that Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and McIlroy's friend Tiger Woods were "particularly" against the return of the Irishman.

Rory McIlroy opened up about the drama surrounding his potential return in a recent interview ahead of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. He stated (as quoted by Independent.co.uk):

"It just got pretty complicated and pretty messy. With the way it happened, it opened up some wounds and scar tissue from things that have happened before. And I think there was a subset of people on the board who were uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason.

"I think Webb [Simpson] stays on and sees out his term. He’s got to a place where he’s comfortable with doing that. I just keep doing what I’m doing. I put my hand up to help. I wouldn’t say it was rejected. I would just say it was a complicated process to put me back on there so that’s all fine. No hard feelings and we’ll all move on."

Rory McIlroy is all set to tee off at this week's Wells Fargo Championship, where Patrick Cantlay will also play. The tournament will take place from May 9 to 12.

Relationship between Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy explained

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay aren't particularly close. In November 2023, McIlroy discussed their relationship with Cantlay in an interview with the Irish Independent, describing it as "average at best."

Speaking about the American golfer, McIlroy said (as quoted by ABC News):

"My relationship with Cantlay is average at best. We don't have a ton in common and see the world quite differently."

Last year, during the Ryder Cup, McIlroy found himself in a confrontation with Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava. Reports suggest that McIlroy was upset with LaCava for waving his hat in the air while McIlroy was attempting a shot.

The Norther Irishman allegedly requested him to move, but LaCava didn't cooperate, leading to a heated exchange in Rome. However, things were resolved the following day.

Despite not being close to Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy shares a strong bond with another Players' Director, Tiger Woods. However, according to Golf Digest, the relationship between Woods and McIlroy has deteriorated over the past six months.