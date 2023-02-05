5 reasons to do Taxi Work jobs in GTA Online this week

GTA Online players may wish to give Taxi Work jobs a try this week. If you don't know how to start one, you have two options. Enter Downtown Cab Co.'s white mission marker, which can be seen on the overworld map.

Alternatively, you can start these fares by entering a Taxi you own. Either method works when it comes to starting Taxi Work, so pick the one more convenient for you. The jobs in this category essentially entail players picking up clients and dropping them off at their destinations. Moreover, doing so will get gamers some incentives this week.

Five reasons to give Taxi Work a try this week in GTA Online

1) Exclusive rewards

Plus, the Hard Mode Event: The First Dose concludes, get rare rewards for Taxi Work, and more: Kingpins aren’t born overnight, but bonuses on Acid Lab Sell Missions and Resupply Missions should help you create, sell, and macrodose profits in record time.Plus, the Hard Mode Event: The First Dose concludes, get rare rewards for Taxi Work, and more: rsg.ms/b35cc9a Kingpins aren’t born overnight, but bonuses on Acid Lab Sell Missions and Resupply Missions should help you create, sell, and macrodose profits in record time. Plus, the Hard Mode Event: The First Dose concludes, get rare rewards for Taxi Work, and more: rsg.ms/b35cc9a https://t.co/KonA253UDb

The most important way to incentivize GTA Online players to do something is to give them a myriad of rewards for doing it. In this case, earning $40,000 via Taxi Work would give players:

An additional $300K

Several clothing items, with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players getting some exclusive Manor Geo apparel

These rewards will be unobtainable after February 8, 2023, meaning that this week is the best time to take up Taxi Work jobs. If you like free clothes, then don't forget to utilize this side hustle. You'll receive all the rewards by February 17, 2023.

2) To get new liveries

The Broadway and Eudora (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two liveries that GTA Online players can get via Taxi Work at any time they'd like, including this week, which are:

Classique Broadway's Downtown Cab Co.

Willard Eudora's Downtown Cab Co.

Neither vehicle is obtainable yet, but some players may wish to get these rewards early. Completing 50 fares grants gamers the Broadway livery, whereas doing ten Stunt Jumps will get you the Willard Eudora. You will inevitably get them if you plan to get the aforementioned rewards from the previous entry on this list.

3) Good money

It's not insane money by any means, but still decent (Image via Rockstar Games)

Taxi Work's pay is usually okay, but the aforementioned $300,000 bonus that you could get this week is pretty solid. There are technically three separate $100,000 rewards available that make up that $300,000 amount, which GTA Online players can get by:

Completing one fare. Earn $20,000 through fares. Earn $40,000 through fares.

Even if you don't care much for the content, driving a single client to their destination is guaranteed to give you $100,000 within 72 hours of completion.

4) A legal way to make money

Nothing wrong with driving a vehicle from Point A to Point B (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most GTA Online players don't care how they make their money in this game, but a few individuals find earning cash via legal means cool. Some people try to accomplish pacifist runs and avoid getting involved in any recordable crimes that would appear in their data.

The only laws one could break during a Taxi Work job is through some questionable driving. Individuals could try to complete it as realistically as possible just to experience the game in a different light than the usual crime-oriented ways.

5) There isn't much new content from this week's update

You can get started by entering this white marker at Downtown Cab Co. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from Taxi Work, the only other advertised activities for GTA Online players to participate in in the upcoming days are:

First Dose Hard Mode missions

Acid Lab Sell Missions and Resupply Missions bonuses

Hasta La Vista 2x cash and RP

One could choose to farm Cayo Perico Heists or other businesses, albeit that's old content that some players might be sick of engaging in. At the very least, driving clients to their destinations feels a little different than the usual grind.

