5 best ways to get rich in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is about building a criminal empire and getting rich. Players put in hours of effort to make money in the game almost daily. While there are many ways to do this, such as businesses, heists, Contact, and Freemode missions, not all pay well and are worth grinding. Hence, picking the right ones is crucial for beginners and veterans alike.

It is also worth noting that some of these methods require a hefty investment, but the returns help in recovering that quickly. So, here is a ranked list of the five best ways to get rich in GTA Online in 2023.

The Hangar and 4 more best ways to get rich in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

5) The Acid Lab

The Acid Lab was added with The First Dose update and is the newest business in GTA Online. It takes a relatively low investment to set up and is very easy to operate. Players can buy or steal supplies and speed up the production once every 24 hours. This business generates over $100,000 every hour, and selling an entire batch quickly returns close to $300,000.

After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, players can name their product in the Interaction Menu to get a 5% bonus on the total sale amount. Installing upgrades also helps in producing Acid faster and improving the final payout.

4) The Hangar

The Hangar is used to run the Air Freight Cargo business, which wasn't very lucrative upon its introduction. Fortunately, Rockstar Games made the necessary changes, and it is now one of the best ways to get rich in the game. Like the Acid Lab, players must source and sell crates for a profit.

Interestingly, sourcing missions can be skipped by paying $25,000 to the in-game character Rooster McCraw, who is always present inside the Hangar. The crates can then be sold via air or land-based missions to make millions of dollars in profit over time.

3) Celebrity Solutions Agency

The Celebrity Solutions Agency is one of the best investments that can be made in GTA Online. Instead of souring supplies and selling products, this business involves Security and VIP Contracts. While the former are straightforward missions, VIP Contracts are more story-based and feature popular musician Dr. Dre.

These missions are repeatable, and the VIP Contract finale pays one million dollars. Furthermore, completing three Security Contracts unlocks Payphone Hits, a series of assassination missions.

The base payout of a Payphone Hit is $15,000, but adhering to all additional objectives can raise it to around $75,000. If players do all this within 15 minutes, the payout can increase to $85,000.

2) The Diamond Casino Heist

Heists are the best way to get rich in GTA Online. There are several of them in the game, and The Diamond Casino Heist is the most profitable. To execute this job, players must first purchase an Arcade and complete several setup missions, which can be done solo.

The finale, however, requires multiple participants. The usual targets for The Diamond Casino Heist are cash and gold. That said, diamonds are also available after specific GTA Online weekly updates for a limited time.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

While The Diamond Casino Heist is the most profitable, The Cayo Perico Heist can be performed solo and quickly completed. Players will require the Kosatka submarine to execute it, which costs just a little over two million dollars. The heist itself pays over a million dollars on each attempt.

Its setup missions are incredibly straightforward and can be done very quickly. The finale rewards an Elite Challenge bonus if completed within 15 minutes without being detected and filling the loot bag. The Cayo Perico Heist can be repeated after a cooldown period of three in-game days.

