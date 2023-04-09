Where to find Peyote Plants in GTA Online: A location guide to collect them all

Peyote Plants in GTA Online are a rare and valuable collectible that can transform your character into different animals for a limited time.

These plants were first introduced in the game's single-player mode, but with the most recent weekly update, they are now back in the multiplayer game.

This guide will provide you with all the necessary information to locate these plants, so you can collect them all.

Peyote Plants were reintroduced in the game's weekly update for the week running from April 6 to April 12, 2023. Rockstar, the developer of the game, included these plants as festive souvenirs for Easter Sunday, which falls on April 9.

These plants are not only fun to collect, but they also provide an excellent opportunity to explore the vast and diverse world of GTA Online. With this guide, you can now easily locate these plants and add them to your collection.

Location guide to find all peyote plants in GTA Online

A short overview of Peyote Plants

Peyote Plants are a collectible item in GTA Online that players can find and consume to experience hallucinations and transformations of their in-game character. These plants are based on the real-life Peyote cactus, which is known for its psychoactive properties.

In the game, when a player consumes a Peyote Plant, they enter a hallucinatory state and transform into various animals, such as a bird, a dog, or even a shark.

Each transformation comes with its own unique abilities, making them a fun and exciting addition to the game. Peyote Plants in GTA Online are a rare and valuable resource, and finding them can be a challenging task, which adds to their overall appeal.

Finding these Peyote Plants is hard unless a detailed guide helps players find the mystery plants.

Locations of all 76 Peyote Plants

Peyote Plants in GTA Online are scattered across the map, both on land and underwater. There are a total of 76 Peyote Plants in the game, with 52 on land and 24 underwater.

Land Peyote Plants can be found in various locations, such as LSIA, El Burro Boulevard, Palomino Highlands, Lester's House, Grove Street, and Vinewood Hills. Underwater Peyote Plants are located in places like Banning, Elysian Island, Los Santos Naval Port, Palomino Highlands, and the Alamo Sea, among others.

Here is a list of all 76 Peyote Plant locations in GTA Online.

In conclusion, locating Peyote Plants in GTA Online can be a thrilling adventure that adds an extra layer of excitement to the game. With the information provided in this guide, players can easily find these rare and valuable collectibles and transform their characters into different animals.

Additionally, players can also utilize the new Peyote Plant glitch to farm 5,000 RP every few seconds, which is an excellent way to improve their Rank in the game. While this glitch has multiple variations, we've outlined some solo methods that don't require players to join a friend's game.

Using this exploit, players can quickly and easily level up their characters and advance through the game at a much faster pace. So, grab your virtual shovel and get ready to dig up those Peyote Plants!

