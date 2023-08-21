Get Rounded Glutes with This Glute-Focused Leg Day Workout

Hitting glutes after an intense leg day workout may feel like starting a war. As it is a part of the lower body, the muscles demand a high amount of mind-muscle connection while performing any glute-related exercise. It is known to be the core of the lower body as it contributes majorly to stabilizing the legs and creating a connection with the upper body.

There are plenty of glute exercises that can properly target the glute muscles. However, if you start to incorporate these exercises in an intense leg workout, you will achieve the maximum mind-muscle connection. This is because the glute muscles will already be activated as you would be hitting your hamstrings before. Along with that, the squat movement does involve glute activation, so the muscles won't be completely sleeping throughout the whole session.

A Leg Day Workout with Proper Glute Activation

Squats in a leg day workout (Image via Getty Images)

Warm-up

Begin with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, such as jogging, jumping jacks, or stationary cycling.

Follow this with dynamic leg stretches, including leg swings and hip circles.

Workout routine

Squats: Complete 4 sets of 8-10 reps, targeting the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and lower back.

Romanian deadlifts: Focus on 3 sets of 10-12 reps to primarily engage the glutes and hamstrings.

Lunges: Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per leg, working the glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

Hip thrusts: Execute 4 sets of 10-12 reps, as this exercise is highly effective for the glutes.

Leg day workout (Image via Getty Images)

Bulgarian split squats: Aim for 3 sets of 10 reps per leg to target the quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

Leg press: Complete 3 sets of 10-12 reps, emphasizing the glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

Glute bridges: Do 3 sets of 15-20 reps, directly engaging the glutes.

Calf raises: Finish your leg day with 4 sets of 12-15 reps, working the calf muscles.

Glutes Exercise You Need to Focus On

1. Hip thrusts

Hip thrusts in a leg day workout (Image via Getty Images)

How to perform:

Begin by sitting on the floor with your upper back against a bench or sturdy step.

Place a barbell or a weight plate over your hips.

Bend your knees, ensuring your feet are flat on the floor, and maintain a shoulder-width stance.

Lift your hips upward by driving through your heels, creating a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

At the peak of the movement, concentrate on squeezing your glutes.

Gradually lower your hips back down.

Benefits:

Hip thrusts effectively target and isolate the glutes.

They contribute to building both strength and size in your gluteal muscles.

This exercise improves hip mobility and can positively impact your posture.

2. Glute bridges

Glute bridges in a leg day workout (Image via Getty Images)

How to perform:

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Keep your arms by your sides.

Lift your hips by contracting your glute muscles, forming a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

In the bridge position, focus on squeezing your glutes.

Lower your hips back to the ground in a controlled manner.

Benefits:

Glute bridges primarily target the glutes while also engaging the lower back and core muscles.

Consistent practice enhances glute activation and boosts muscle endurance.

This exercise can be beneficial for individuals experiencing lower back discomfort and those looking to enhance hip stability.

3. Bulgarian split squats

Bulgarian split squats in a leg day workout (Image via Getty Images)

How to perform:

Stand facing away from a bench or step, positioning yourself approximately two feet away.

Place one foot behind you on the bench.

Lower your body by bending your front knee until your thigh is parallel to the ground.

Return to the starting position by pushing through your front heel.

Benefits:

Bulgarian split squats engage not only the glutes but also the quads and hamstrings effectively.

They help improve balance and stability due to the single-leg stance.

This exercise is beneficial for correcting potential muscle imbalances between the legs.

You can perform the glute-centric leg day workout at least twice a week just to get the desired results. Keep a spotter while going heavy, and you would surely see improvements in your lower body.