Is J-Hope COVID positive? Health update reports on BTS star painting conflicting picture

Is J-Hope COVID positive? The fan account BTS Weverse in March confirmed the news with a statement from Bighit Music, the official agency of BTS.

The statement read:

“We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member J-hope being diagnosed with Covid-19. J-hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 today morning. J-hope has completed three rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. ”

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The members are Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

They have gained popularity worldwide in recent years, especially among youngsters. On hearing the news about Hope's COVID news, fans were concerned and prayed for his speedy recovery.

What do we know so far?

The BTS star has recovered and is currently serving in the military. (Image via Facebook/BTS)

For all concerned fans, the page also quoted an assurance from the agency, which said:

"J-hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes. The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid J-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities. Thank you."

The agency has also confirmed that only Hope showed symptoms of COVID-19 and not the other members.

He was diagnosed on March 23 and recovered soon after. Concerns about him getting infected again in April are only rumors and that there's no confirmation of the news by the star himself or by his agency.

Is J-Hope infected again?

The news of the BTS star getting infected by COVID-19 in April 2023 is probably fake, as there's no confirmation from his agency.

It has been a month since then, and the star has recovered and is currently serving in the military. He also confirmed his military enlistment date on Weverse Live and has applied for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

The South Korean government requires mandatory military service for 18 months for all its able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28. However, there's a provision for postponing this service till the age of 30 by people who represent Korean culture worldwide.

The BTS star said that it's his goal to stay in good condition and not get old during his time in the military. The agency has asked for love and support from the fans. It's expected that the latest news about BTS will be kept posted by its agency Bighit Music on its Weverse page and on other social media accounts.

