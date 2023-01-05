6 One-Dumbbell Exercises for Building Explosive Strength

If you’re looking to build explosive strength and power, doing one-dumbbell exercises can help you burn calories at a rapid pace, while also building muscle.

You don’t need an entire gym full of equipment to do so. In fact, you can get an effective strength training workout with just one dumbbell. Here're a few one-dumbbell exercises that can help you build explosive strength:

Best One-Dumbbell Exercises For Explosive Strength

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Alternating Dumbbell Snatch

The dumbbell snatch is one of the best one-dumbbell exercises for your lower body. (Image via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

The dumbbell snatch is one of the best one-dumbbell exercises for building explosive strength in the upper body, particularly the shoulders and back.

To perform the alternating dumbbell snatch, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and the dumbbell on the ground between your feet. Proceed as follows:

With a flat back and slight bend in the knees, reach down, and grab the dumbbell with an overhand grip.

Explosively extend your hips and shrug your shoulders as you pull the dumbbell up towards your body.

As the dumbbell reaches the height of your hips, quickly pull your elbow up and out to the side to flip the dumbbell over.

Catch the dumbbell in the overhead position with a slight bend in the elbow and palm facing forward.

Lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

Make sure to keep the core tight and back flat throughout the movement.

2) Goblet Squat

The goblet squat is one of the most popular one-dumbbell exercises for building explosive strength in the lower body, particularly the quadriceps and glutes.

To perform the goblet squat, start by holding the dumbbell in both hands at chest level, with your palms facing each other. Proceed as follows:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointed slightly outward.

Keeping the core tight and chest up, descend into a squat by pushing the hips back and bending the knees.

Make sure to keep your weight in the heels and that the knees are in line with the toes.

As you reach the bottom of the squat, explosively extend your hips and knees to push back up to the starting position.

3) Alternating Dumbbell Lunge

Dumbbell lunges are one of the most popular one-dumbbell exercises out there! (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Lunges are one of the finest one-dumbbell exercises to build explosive strength in the lower body, particularly in the quadriceps and glutes.

To perform alternating dumbbell lunges, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell in one hand. Proceed as follows:

Take a large step forward with one leg, and lower your body till the back knee almost touches the ground.

As you reach the bottom of the lunge, explosively push off your front foot to return to the starting position.

Make sure to keep your core tight and chest up throughout the movement.

4) Overhead Press

The overhead press is one of the most-used one-dumbbell exercises to choose from. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The overhead press is a great exercise for building explosive strength in the upper body, particularly the shoulders and triceps.

To do the overhead press, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell in one hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Proceed as follows:

Keep the core tight and chest up, and explosively press the dumbbell up over your head till the arms are fully extended.

Lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position, and repeat.

5) Alternating Dumbbell Bench Press

The bench press is a classic exercise for building explosive strength in the upper body, particularly the chest and triceps.

To do an alternating dumbbell bench press, lie on a flat bench with a dumbbell in one hand at shoulder level and palms facing each other. Proceed as follows:

Keeping the feet flat on the ground, explosively press the dumbbell up towards the ceiling till the arms are fully extended.

Lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

Make sure to keep the core tight and back flat on the bench throughout the movement.

6) Alternating Dumbbell Power Clean

The power clean is a great exercise for building explosive strength in the upper and lower body.

To do an alternating dumbbell power clean, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and the dumbbell on the ground between your feet. Proceed as follows:

With a flat back and slight bend in the knees, reach down, and grab the dumbbell with an overhand grip.

Explosively extend your hips, and shrug your shoulders as you pull the dumbbell up towards your body.

As the dumbbell reaches the height of your hips, quickly pull your elbow up and out to the side to flip the dumbbell over.

Catch the dumbbell in the front rack position, with your elbow bent and dumbbell resting on the shoulder.

Lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

Make sure to keep the core tight and back flat throughout the movement.

Conclusion

Incorporating the aforementioned one-dumbbell exercises into your strength training routine can help you build explosive strength and power.

Remember to start with a weight that's appropriate for your fitness level, and gradually increase the weight as you get stronger. As with any exercise programme, it’s important to warm up before you begin and to listen to your body to prevent injury.

With consistency and dedication, you will be well on your way to building explosive strength with just one dumbbell.

