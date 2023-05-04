The nutritious low-calorie snack you can grab at Starbucks: Starbucks egg bites nutrition

Are you a fan of Starbucks breakfast options? These delicious snacks are a great way to start your day, but have you ever wondered about the Starbucks egg bites nutrition?

In this article, we explore the nutritional information of Starbucks egg bites, including the calorie count and protein content. Let's dive in.

What are Starbucks egg bites?

Starbucks egg bites are small, bite-sized snacks that come in a variety of flavors. They are made with eggs, cheese and various other ingredients, depending on the flavor you choose.

Some of the most popular flavors include bacon and gruyere, egg white and red pepper, and ham and cheese.

Starbucks egg bites nutrition facts

Egg white bites are a lower calorie and lower fat option (Image via Freepik/jcomp)

Starbucks egg bites nutrition can vary depending on the flavor you choose. However, we've compiled some general nutritional information for you to get an idea of what to expect:

Bacon and gruyere egg bites: 310 calories, 19 gram fat, 19 gram protein, 9 gram carbohydrates, 0 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar

Egg white and red pepper egg bites: 170 calories, 7gram fat, 13 gram protein, 13 gram carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 3 gram sugar

Ham and Cheese Egg Bites: 250 calories, 16 gram fat, 19 gram protein, 9 gram carbohydrates, 0 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar

As you can see, the calorie count and macronutrient breakdown can vary depending on the flavor you choose. However, all of the Starbucks egg bites nutrition comprises high protein, making them a great option for a filling breakfast or snack.

Are Starbucks egg bites healthy?

The egg bites are made with cage-free eggs. (Freepik/dashu)

Whether or not Starbucks egg bites are healthy largely depends on your individual health goals and dietary needs. However, in general, they can be a good option for those looking for a high-protein snack or breakfast option.

If you're watching your calorie intake, it's important to note that the calorie count can add up quickly, especially if you pair the egg bites with other high-calorie items like sugary drinks or pastries.

Overall, Starbucks egg bites can be a part of a healthy diet in moderation, especially if you choose the lower calorie and lower fat options like the egg white and red pepper flavor.

Tips for making healthier choices at Starbucks

If you're looking to make healthier choices at Starbucks, here are some tips:

Choose drinks with no added sugar, like black coffee or unsweetened tea.

Opt for oat or almond milk instead of cow's milk.

Avoid sugary pastries and baked goods.

Look for high-protein options like egg bites or protein boxes.

Ask for sauces or dressings on the side, and use them sparingly.

Be mindful of portion sizes, especially when it comes to calorie-dense items like drinks with added syrups.

The information for each variety of Starbucks egg bites nutrition is readily available on the Starbucks website. (image via freepik/mrsiraphol)

Starbucks egg bites can be a tasty and convenient breakfast or snack option. While they may not be the healthiest choice on the menu, they can certainly be a part of a balanced diet in moderation.

Just make sure to pair them with other healthy options, and be mindful of your overall calorie intake.

