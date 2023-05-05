BAN vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bangalore Tigers vs Mumbai Master Just Kabaddi League, Match 4

Bangalore Tigers (BAN) are set to face Mumbai Master (MUM) in the fourth match of the Just Kabaddi League 2023. The match will be played at the Basketball Complex Near Usharaje Stadium in Indore on Saturday (May 6).

Bangalore Tigers and Mumbai Master have announced strong squads for the tournament as they will start as one of the favorites to lift this trophy this season. Both teams will be eager to start their campaign with a bang and earn their first points in the competition.

Bangalore Tigers will be hoping for their star raider Sumit Runwal to have a great season, while the Mumbai Master will be relying heavily on the star raiding duo of Gaurav Khatri and Vinay Dahiya this season.

Match Details

Match: Bangalore Tigers vs Mumbai Master, Match 4, Just Kabaddi League 2023

Date & Time: May 6, 2023, at 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Basketball Complex Near Usharaje Stadium, Indore

Squads to choose from

Bangalore Tigers

Jamir Pathan, Abhishek Rajak, Shafric, Rukesh Bhuriya, Mushaib Rao, Sumit Runwal, Ganesh Manik, Krishan, Rahul Fashle, Ritesh Narwale, Sourabh Thakur, Ankit, Sourabh Malik, Saurabh.

Mumbai Master

Shivam Jaiswal, Robin Maan, Jit Kumar Patel, Vinay Dahiya, Sudhir Rajbhar, Gaurav Khatri, Juma Sultania, Mayur Mane, Ankush Malik, Karupasamy Konar, Rohit Sharma, Pulkit Parashar, Sumit Singh, Suraj Kore.

Probable Playing 7

Bangalore Tigers

Jamir Pathan, Abhishek Rajak, Shafric, Rukesh Bhuriya, Mushaib Rao, Sumit Runwal, Ganesh Manik.

Mumbai Master

Shivam Jaiswal, Robin Maan, Jit Kumar Patel, Vinay Dahiya, Sudhir Rajbhar, Gaurav Khatri, Juma Sultania.

BAN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Just Kabaddi League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamir Pathan, Shiva Jaiswal, Abhishek Rajak, Rukesh Bhuriya, Vinay Dahiya, Sumit Runwal, Gaurav Khatri.

Captain: Vinay Dahiya, Vice-Captain: Sumit Runwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamir Pathan, Shiva Jaiswal, Abhishek Rajak, Rukesh Bhuriya, Vinay Dahiya, Sumit Runwal, Gaurav Khatri.

Captain: Gaurav Khatri, Vice-Captain: Rukesh Bhuriya

