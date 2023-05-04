HAR vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Yoddha vs UP Dhurandhar Just Kabaddi League, Match 2

Haryana Yoddha (HAR) will square off against UP Dhurandhar (UP) in the second match of the Just Kabaddi League 2023. The match will be played at the Basketball Complex Near Usharaje Stadium in Indore on Friday (May 5).

Both teams have announced a balanced squad on paper and will start the tournament as one of the favorites this season. The two sides will be looking to start their campaign on a high and make a mark in their opening fixture of the tournament.

While Haryana Yoddha will be relying on Anish's all-round ability this season, all eyes will be on the star duo of Prince Audichya and Sanju to deliver for UP Dhurandhar this season.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Yoddha vs UP Dhurandhar, Match 2, Just Kabaddi League 2023

Date & Time: May 5, 2023, at 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Basketball Complex Near Usharaje Stadium, Indore

Squads to choose from

Haryana Yoddha

Neeraj, Bipendra Yadav, Vinay, Arun Vasuniya, Ashish Dhiman, Vikas Bajrangi, Manish, Imran, Harsh Vardhan, Anish, Ashish, Aviskar, Ankit Rathi, Vicky Narwal.

UP Dhurandhar

Govind, Shadrak, Sivam, Saurabh Baghdi, Abhijeet, Sanju, Nilesh Kundu, Ankur Malik, Monu Kumar, Prince Audichya, Vinay Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Devendra Durgoli, Deepak.

Probable Playing 7

Haryana Yoddha

Neeraj, Bipendra Yadav, Vinay, Vikas Bajrangi, Manish, Anish, Ashish.

UP Dhurandhar

Govind, Shadrak, Sivam, Sanju, Nilesh Kundu, Prince Audichya, Vinay Kumar.

HAR vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Just Kabaddi League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neeraj, Bipendra Yadav, Govind, Sanju, Vikas Bajrangi, Anish, Prince Audichya.

Captain: Sanju, Vice-Captain: Anish

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neeraj, Bipendra Yadav, Govind, Sanju, Vikas Bajrangi, Anish, Prince Audichya.

Captain: Vikas Bajrangi, Vice-Captain: Sanju

