TAM vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 50

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) take on Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) in the 50th game of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on December 31, Sunday.
The Thalaivas are 11th with two wins and six losses after playing eight games. Their wins came against Dabang Delhi KC and Telugu Titans. They are coming off five defeats.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are also having an indifferent season with three wins and six losses in nine games. They have 20 points and are tenth in the standings. In their most recent game, they lost 34-33 to UP Yoddhas.
TAM vs BLR Match Details
Match: TAM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 50
Date and Time: Dec. 31, 2023; 9:00 pm IST
Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
TAM vs BLR Probable Playing 7s
Tamil Thalaivas
Himanshu Singh, M. Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sathish Kannan, Amirhossein Bastami, Sahil Gulia (c)
Bengaluru Bulls
Vikash Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Vishal, Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman
TAM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 50
Raider - Bharat
Bharat is one of the best raiders this campaign with 70 raid points from 147 attempts, carrying three super raids and three super 10s. Though he has a 36% raid success rate, Bharat is expected to bounce back against the underfire Thalaivas.
Defender - Sahil Gulia
Tamil Thalaivas captain Sahil Gulia is having a decent season with his defence. He has accumulated 32 tackle points from 51 attempts with four super tackles and three High 5s.
He has an impressive 55% tackle success rate, so the Bulls will be aware of the threat he poses.
All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal
Neeraj Narwal is one of the very few all-rounders to keep a keen eye on. He has 18 raid points from 55 attempts and four tackle points from seven attempts. He's eyeing to create an impact in this clash between the two bottom dwellers.
TAM vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Sahil Gulia
Bharat
Saurabh Nandal
Five Must-Picks for TAM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 50
Sahil Gulia, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh, Ajinkya Pawar
TAM vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Bengaluru Bulls are having an impressive season with their defence, the second-best among all teams with 91 successful tackles. It’s advisable to have more defenders from their side, either as multipliers or as players in your best seven.
TAM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Sahil Gulia
All-Rounders: M Abishek
Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Bharat
Captain: Bharat I Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal
TAM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Saurabh Nandal, Sahil Gulia
All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal
Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Bharat
Captain: Sahil Gulia I Vice-Captain: Bharat