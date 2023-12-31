TAM vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 50

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) take on Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) in the 50th game of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on December 31, Sunday.

The Thalaivas are 11th with two wins and six losses after playing eight games. Their wins came against Dabang Delhi KC and Telugu Titans. They are coming off five defeats.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are also having an indifferent season with three wins and six losses in nine games. They have 20 points and are tenth in the standings. In their most recent game, they lost 34-33 to UP Yoddhas.

TAM vs BLR Match Details

Match: TAM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 50

Date and Time: Dec. 31, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

TAM vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Himanshu Singh, M. Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sathish Kannan, Amirhossein Bastami, Sahil Gulia (c)

Bengaluru Bulls

Vikash Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Vishal, Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman

TAM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 50

Raider - Bharat

Bharat is one of the best raiders this campaign with 70 raid points from 147 attempts, carrying three super raids and three super 10s. Though he has a 36% raid success rate, Bharat is expected to bounce back against the underfire Thalaivas.

Defender - Sahil Gulia

Tamil Thalaivas captain Sahil Gulia is having a decent season with his defence. He has accumulated 32 tackle points from 51 attempts with four super tackles and three High 5s.

He has an impressive 55% tackle success rate, so the Bulls will be aware of the threat he poses.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

Neeraj Narwal is one of the very few all-rounders to keep a keen eye on. He has 18 raid points from 55 attempts and four tackle points from seven attempts. He's eyeing to create an impact in this clash between the two bottom dwellers.

TAM vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sahil Gulia

Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 50

Sahil Gulia, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh, Ajinkya Pawar

TAM vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bengaluru Bulls are having an impressive season with their defence, the second-best among all teams with 91 successful tackles. It’s advisable to have more defenders from their side, either as multipliers or as players in your best seven.

TAM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: M Abishek

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Bharat

Captain: Bharat I Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

TAM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Saurabh Nandal, Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Bharat

Captain: Sahil Gulia I Vice-Captain: Bharat