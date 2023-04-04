Bad Omens Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

American Metalcore band Bad Omens has announced their North American tour, "CONCRETE FOREVER." The trek will cover major cities around the continent, with support from artists ERRA and I See Stars.

The band, known for their energetic and hard-hitting performances, is excited to hit the road again in 2023 after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming tour will be a chance for the band to connect with their fans once again and deliver the kind of high-octane shows they are known for.

Artist ticket pre-sale begins on April 4 at 10 am local time on TicketMaster. The Live Nation pre-sale is on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 am local time.

Public on-sale tickets will begin on Friday, April 7, at 10 am local time via TicketMaster. After the sale, the sold-out show tickets can be purchased via Stubhub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Bad Omens will begin their tour in Houston and end it in Dallas

Bad Omens will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Houston, which is scheduled to take place on September 1, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Dallas concert on October 13, 2023.

The following are the dates and locations for the Bad Omens 2023 tour:

September 1, 2023 – Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

September 2, 2023 – Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 4, 2023 – New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

September 5, 2023 – St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

September 6, 2023 – Orlando, FL - House of Blues

September 8, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - Coca–Cola Roxy

September 9, 2023 – Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 10, 2023 – Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 12, 2023 – New York, NY - Terminal 5

September 13, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

September 14, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 15, 2023 – Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

September 16, 2023 – Boston, MA - Roadrunner

September 18, 2023 – Montreal, QC - MTELUS

September 19, 2023 – Toronto, ON - Rebel

September 21, 2023 – Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

September 22, 2023 – Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

September 24, 2023 – TBA

September 26, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

September 27, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

September 29, 2023 – TBA

September 30, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

October 2, 2023 – Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

October 3, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

October 4, 2023 – Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

October 6, 2023 – Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

October 8, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

October 9, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 10, 2023 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

October 11, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

October 13, 2023 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Bad Omens was formed in 2015

Bad Omens is an American metalcore band formed in Richmond, Virginia, in 2015. The band is composed of lead vocalist Noah Sebastian, guitarist Joakim "Jolly" Karlsson, bassist Nicholas Ruffilo, and drummer Nick Folio.

Bad Omens released their self-titled debut album Bad Omens in 2016, which was well-received by both critics and fans. In 2019, they released their second album, Finding God Before God Finds Me, which also garnered critical acclaim and solidified their place in the metalcore scene. They released their third studio album, The Death of Peace of Mind, in 2022.

In terms of awards and recognition, Bad Omens has been nominated for several awards. In 2016, they were nominated for the Best New Talent Award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. In 2019, they were nominated for the Best International Breakthrough Band Award at the Heavy Music Awards. Additionally, their music videos have been nominated for several awards, including the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award for Best Video in 2019.

Bad Omens has also toured extensively, both as a headlining act and as a support act for other bands such as Asking Alexandria, Born of Osiris, and Bullet for My Valentine. They have performed at several notable music festivals, including Download Festival, Slam Dunk Festival, and Vans Warped Tour.

