Adidas has a great line of water bottles as staying hydrated is important to any athlete’s performance. A smooth stainless steel or sleek collaboration with Stella McCartney or Y-3; they have something for everyone’s taste and hydration needs.

Whether one is going to the gym, work, or on an outdoor adventure these bottles can keep the drink at the right temperature while being easy to take along anywhere. They are made with BPA-free materials and have double wall insulation; some even come with hooks that can be detached so they’re easy to carry.

What are the 5 best Adidas water bottles?

Individuals looking for good quality bottles that are free from chemical features, should check out Adidas' collection. Here are 5 best water bottles from the brand:

Steel Metal Bottle 1L

Adidas by Stella McCartney Bottle

Steel Metal Bottle 2L

Steel Bottle 600ml

Y-3 Bottle

1) Steel Metal Bottle 1L – $28

5 Best water bottles to avail from Adidas (Image Via Adidas.Com)

This bottle is constructed from stainless steel and has a double-wall design for insulation. It can hold up to one liter (or about four cups) of liquid and is BPA-free. The bottle also features a hook that can be attached to bags or other items for convenience.

2) Adidas by Stella McCartney Bottle – $43

This metal bottle was created through a partnership between Adidas and designer Stella McCartney. It comes in Signal Pink or Chalk Pearl, and the product description states that it’s made out of 100% injection-molded metal with a twist-off cap.

3) Steel Metal Bottle 2L – $39

The Steel Metal Bottle 2L comes in colors including Clear, Black, and Beige among others. Different sizes such as two liters or four cups worth are available. This bottle has double-wall construction and insulated interior lining.

4) Steel Bottle 600ml – $24

The Steel Bottle 600ml is compact and versatile; it holds up to 600 milliliters or about two cups of liquid. This bottle comes in a variety of colors including Black, Clear, and Beige among others.

It also has all the same features as other bottles such as double-wall insulation for keeping drinks hot/cold for longer periods of time whether during summer heat waves or freezing winter nights plus don’t forget about those attachable hooks making carrying around a breeze too!

5) Y-3 Bottle – $80

This bottle has a sleek minimalist design and is made out of premium materials like injection-molded metal which gives it that sleek look but still able to be durable enough for everyday use. The Y-3 bottle comes with an adjustable leather cord handle so one can carry the drink wherever without worrying about dropping it, there’s also a screw top included too!

The capacity on this one is 750 milliliters or three cups worth.

These bottles are meant to suit different people’s needs depending on their lifestyle and preferences when it comes to hydration