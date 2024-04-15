“Let's Go”: Fans are thrilled as New Balance welcomes Jordyn Huitema as an ambassador

On April 12, 2024, the Boston-based sportswear brand New Balance welcomed a new member, Jordyn Huitema, to its exclusive family of athletes. The Canadian professional soccer star is the newest female athlete to join the brand's roster, alongside Cameron Brink and Coco Gauff.

Fans were excited over the player's welcome into the New Balance family. One of them commented,

"Let's Go."

There were a great number of additional remarks made for Jordyn Huitema on social media. While some people thought she was amazing, others said she was pretty in the photographs that New Balance had just recently made public. Some admirers also expressed that they were proud of Jordyn.

Some fans referred to her as the queen, and others admired the girl power. Some also appeared confused as the player was depicted in the photographs wearing a baseball shirt.

Jordyn Huitema joined New Balance's football roster

The newest addition to the extensive list of athletes sponsored by New Balance Football is 22-year-old Jordyn Huitema. She is an exceptional forward for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Canadian Women's National Team.

For younger athletes, she represents what it means to go beyond the confines of one's sport and find one's voice on and off the field.

As with other rising female athletes like Coco Gauff, Cameron Brink, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jordyn's addition to the NB family is proof of the brand's commitment to nurturing potential.

With speed, superb ball control, and a pinpoint shot on goal, Jordyn is a challenge for opposing teams. Soon after making her debut for the national team at 15, Jordyn netted her debut international goal at the age of 16. This solidified her position as a rising star.

Team Canada's success at the 2020 Summer Olympics was greatly influenced by Jordyn's presence on the field. In the qualifying match against Costa Rica, she scored the game-winning goal. Huitema's impressive goal sent Canada to Tokyo, where they won the gold medal.

Now that she's a part of New Balance, she plans to make an even greater cultural and athletic impact. She personifies the brand's values and the independent spirit they stand for.

At a time when women's sports are booming around the world, Jordyn will be instrumental in propelling the company's mission to support and encourage young women to embrace their athletic potential.

As the worldwide movement for women's football gained steam, the New Balance family seemed pleased to back her and help her make her voice heard both locally and internationally.

Fans can expect the release of Jordyn Huitema x New Balance debut collection in the coming months of 2024, following her recent entry into the brand's roster.

Besides Jordyn Huitema, the brand inked a deal with tennis star Coco Gauff and American hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in 2018. Not long ago, in August 2023, Cameron Brink became the first female hoops athlete on the expanding New Balance roster.