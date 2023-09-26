"Might not be good for the drivers": Internet Reacts as Uber Eats Gets Ready to Accept Food Stamps by 2024

Uber Eats may soon be welcoming a major reform as the company announced plans to start accepting Food Stamps. Starting next year, the food and grocery delivery company will start accepting Food Stamps as a payment option. This would allow people registered with the US Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to make grocery purchases from the company's app.

The company will also start accepting a wide range of other flexible payment options. These will include state waiver payments from Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid plans, flex cards, and spending amount cards. Once applied, the new payment system is expected to help reduce the barriers that certain communities and regions may be experiencing in getting fresh and plentiful groceries.

Customers may soon be able to pay for their U. Eats grocery orders with various flexible payment options (Image via Uber Eats)

With the news about the major development spreading across the internet, people couldn't help but feel that it would make things much better for those in need. However, some noted that the move may affect the underpaid delivery professionals who managed their comparatively lower wages through tips. Sharing a similar concern, a user commented on a post by SaycheeseDGTL:

Comment by user @Daconstrict on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

Food Stamps as a payment option for Uber Eats orders will make food and grocery access more inclusive

Food Stamps will soon be the new norm as Uber Eats announced that it will start accepting them as payment starting in 2024. Food Stamps were first approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2019. The Food Stamps offered under the food assistance drives are already accepted by several companies for online food and grocery delivery orders in all 50 states.

As per the reports from the federal agency, over 41 million people received SNAP benefits in June alone. Some of the major food and grocery delivery giants that are known to accept Food stamps from SNAP recipients include - Walmart, InstaCart, and Amazon. With Uber Eats joining the drive, it will help greatly in making food and grocery access more inclusive to people from all communities, regions, and even different walks of life.

Reports by USDA suggest over 41 million people received SNAP benefits in June 2023 (Image via U.E.)

Considering the reach and customer base of Uber Eats, the major development is guaranteed to make good nutrition accessible to so many people. As such netizens couldn't help applauding the company's decision as they continued to share their views on social media.

While most people were excited about the new development, some were also concerned about the delivery professionals and how they would be paid. Some noted that the tips that the delivery professionals get might also decline.

Some users were excited about the news but disappointed that they may not be eligible for the drive as it is limited to those registered with the Food Assistance SNAP program. However, they did so in jest as they shared their joy about the drive being inclusive for everyone.

For those wondering, these Food Stamps may only be usable for online orders of groceries made through the Uber Eats app. Hot food like burgers, fries, or other fast food and ready-to-eat meals may still be available through the traditional payment options in the coming year.