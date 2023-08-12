Wendy's August 2023 deals: List of offers, availability, and all you need to know

Wendy's is an American fast food restaurant brand which was launched on November 15, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio, by Dave Thomas. The brand continuously alters and adds new offers for consumers to try and has now returned with new deals for its customers for August 2023. This time, they're giving away free fries, cheap nuggets, buy one get one items, discounts and much more.

Wendy's customers can now enjoy these deals every day throughout August via the app, the website, and their participating locations nationwide.

Moreover, the chain is still offering the BOGO for $1 promotion from last month.

All the deals that are up for grabs at Wendy's this August

Except for the BOGO for $1 offer, all of the deals can be redeemed by going to the "Offers" section of the app's reward store or the website. The customer can simply add the offer via the mobile or website, or utilize it in-restaurant by adding it to their digital rewards card before scanning at the counter or drive-thru.

The BOGO deal, however, is only available offline.

These deals are available throughout August (Image via Wendy's)

Here is a list of all the other deals Wendy's is offering in August:

4 Piece Nuggets for 99 Cents: Until August 13, customers can receive a 4 Piece Nuggets set for 99 cents with any purchase. However, the offer is only valid for one person per visit.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich: From August 14 to August 20, and again from August 28 to September 3, customers can get a Crispy Chicken Sandwich for just $1 with any purchase.

$2 off of any salad: From August 14 through August 20, users can save $2 on any salad.

Free order of 10 chicken nuggets: Till August 13, buyers can get a free order of 10 chicken nuggets with a $20 purchase on Grubhub.

10-piece nugget with any order of $20 or more: Interested customers will be able to get a free 10-piece nugget with any order of $20 or more till August 13, 2023.

50% off of Wendy's Kids Meal: Customers who make any purchase at Wendy's will be eligible for a 50% discount on a Wendy's Kids Meal. However, the offer is limited to one per customer per visit. Moreover, it is valid only till August 13, 2023.

Double points for the Reward Members: On August 19, for National Hot & Spicy Food Day, the app's Rewards Members can get double points on all orders of Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich or Ghost Pepper Fries.

Free order of fries: From August 21 to August 27, the customers can get a free order of any size fries with any purchase while using the app.

BOGO deal at $1: Customers who purchase a Dave's Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 10 Pc. Nuggets, or a Medium Frosty will be able to obtain a second one for $1. The offer is only available in-store only for a limited period. However, the end date of the offer hasn't been declared yet.

Additionally, consumers can simply visit any participating Wendy's location or place an order through the brand's mobile app or website to avail these offers.

Wendy's additional deals for the month of September and October

The brand is know for its burger, french fries and nuggets (Image via Getty Images)

The company is also presenting certain additional deals for September and October. They are as follows:

$2 Off Any Breakfast Combo: Customers are also able to get $2 off any Breakfast Combo. The offer is valid till September 3, 2023.

A complimentary drink: From August 28 to September 3, consumers can buy a Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich and receive a complimentary drink.

$2 Off Any Premium Combo: Consumers can receive a $2 discount on any Premium Combo. The promotion is valid for a 4 for $4 Biggie Bag, or other value combos. However, the offer is only valid for one time and will expire on October 1, 2023.

Aside from these, customers who use the In-App delivery system to spend at least $20 in food or drinks will receive a $4 discount. However, the deal is limited to one per client per visit.

Additionally, consumers who spend at least $15 on food or drinks will receive a $3 discount. However, this offer is also valid for one customer per order.