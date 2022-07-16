Create
Hampshire
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
HAM won the toss and elected to bat
 
Teams!

Lancashire Roses (Playing XI): Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Hampshire Hawks (Playing XI): Ben McDermott (WK), James Vince (C), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Christopher Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal
Toss: Hampshire Hawks have won the toss and opted to bat
Well, in case you missed it, Alfred the Gorilla is this year's champion! A special mention for Lanky the Giraffe. Keep an eye out for him towards the end too. He's got some bucking up to do for his side now, does Lanky.
Right then. The two teams that have made it to the most finals days are back at it again. Lancashire and Hampshire have made it to finals day nine times in their history. Now, how of them has the chance to lift this trophy again. Hampshire haven't been here since 2012, the last time they won the tournament. Meanwhile, Lancashire won in 2015 and will be gunning for their second title. The atmosphere is set at Edgbaston. Who will be crowned as champions tonight?

It's been quite a campaign for both these sides. Contrasting in many ways as well - while Lancashire were off the blocks and sent a statement to the rest of the competition as the most frightening team to watch out for, the Hawks were off to a dismal beginning, losing four on the trot. That they've managed to peak at the right time en route to the summit clash speaks volumes of the pedigree within their ranks.

Superstars galore across the two sides. Particularly on the batting front. Lancashire may not have Liam Livingstone to call upon, but Phil Salt and Keaton Jennings have been in scorching form. The latter blasted his way to a half-century earlier in the day and ensured that 208 was chased down with minimal fuss against Yorkshire. Danny Lamb and skipper Dane Vilas have looked in fine nick as well while there's the small matter of a certain Tim David to follow thereafter.

On the bowling front, a lot of eyes will be on the leg-spin of Matt Parkinson, who endured a tough outing against India in the T20s last week. That said, the surface at Edgbaston has shown signs of slowing up today, meaning that he could have a big say in the eventual outcome. Tom Hartley's left-arm spin comes into the equation for similar reasons, while Luke Wood and Richard Gleeson headline the pace-bowling front.

The Hants, meanwhile, have the irresistable opening combination of skipper James Vince and Ben McDermott at their disposal. Both have been in scintillating touch all season and looked set for a big score earlier in the day before perishing after a breezy start. Tom Prest's Player of the Match winning performance augurs well for the unit with Liam Dawson and James Fuller adding the finishing touches to the side.

It is Hampshire's bowling unit though that gives them a cutting edge heading into this contest. Dawson was at his immaculate best with his darts, while Chris Wood was as reliable as ever. Nathan Ellis continues to pick up wickets for fun while the leg-spin of Mason Crane remains an option that Vince can always fall back on for wickets.

Thus, this is as evenly poised a final as they come. Both teams look well sorted across dimensions and there's barely anything to separate them. It could well boil down to the proverbial handling of pressure then that decides who will be crowned champions at the end of the day.

It's been a riveting season and a riveting Finals Day. Edgbaston is ready, and so are we. What are you waiting for then? This is your sole destination for the next few hours!